Math Acceleration Lab at NPS Strengthens Calculus Foundations Through Personalized Mentorship

Military members and government employees returning to academic studies at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) now have access to a resource designed to sharpen foundational math skills and support defense-focused education: the Math Acceleration Lab (MAL).



Developed by Dr. Ralucca Gera, professor and NPS Applied Math Department chair, along with second-year mathematics students, the MAL provides personalized math support for first-year NPS students enrolled in calculus.



Second-year math students with a follow-on teaching tour act as mentors and tutors for first-year students through one-on-one in-person and virtual sessions. These personalized sessions offer clarity, confidence, and collaborative problem-solving techniques through working on calculus problems and concepts.



“Since each new concept generally requires using the concepts previously learned, getting a strong foundation is essential,” said U.S. Army Capt. Carl Springfels, a MAL lead mathematics student mentor at NPS. “The next biggest thing is finding the ‘right’ way to think about a problem.”



Student mentors like Springfels dedicate several hours each week to guide calculus-enrolled students through course material exercises and explanations. Using visualization techniques and iterative problem-solving, they break down complex concepts and foster strong mathematical habits.



This iterative, concept-building approach is central to the MAL methodology. Mentors help students not only understand formulas but also internalize mathematical logic through guided inquiry and practical application. By connecting prior knowledge to new challenges, learners begin to develop a more intuitive grasp of math as a problem-solving language.



“I was struggling with the Chain Rule until one of the mentors recognized I wasn’t organizing my work clearly,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Blair Murphy, a first-year graduate student at NPS. “Once we addressed that and applied a 'waterfall' approach, the concept finally made sense. I started to see problems from new angles, not just through a rigid, step-by-step lens.”



This instructional insight reflects the lab’s commitment to equipping students with a broader range of problem-solving tools. Murphy noted that mentors like Springfels have played a key role in the process of going beyond concept review to help students cultivate more effective and lasting analytical habits.



Before the NPS Math Department’s quarterly thesis presentations took place in June, MAL mentors were formally recognized by U.S. Navy Capt. Eric Skalski, the Dean of Students at NPS, for their dedication to supporting students beyond the classroom. Springfels received additional commendation for his leadership in the program, with messages of appreciation from faculty and students highlighting the impact of his support.



“I’m very proud of these students and how much effort they put into this program,” said Gera. “It’s no small feat. They dedicate their personal time to helping others be successful. By fostering this personalized-learning environment, we empower students to embrace mathematical challenges with confidence, innovation and a spirit of exploration.”



After MAL mentors graduate from NPS, they will transition into future faculty roles at DoD institutions, including the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, or staying at NPS, where they will be teaching and advising mathematics.



Whether refining calculus skills or unlocking new ways of thinking, the Math Acceleration Lab continues to provide a vital boost for learners and leaders determined to master the math that powers national defense.



NPS, located in Monterey, California, provides defense-focused graduate education, including classified studies and interdisciplinary research, to advance the operational effectiveness, technological leadership, and warfighting advantage of the naval service. Established in 1909, NPS offers master’s and doctorate programs to Department of Defense military and civilians, along with international partners, to deliver transformative solutions and innovative leaders through advanced education and research.



For more information visit: https://nps.edu/web/math/math-acceleration-lab

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2025 Date Posted: 06.17.2025 12:31 Story ID: 500826 Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Math Acceleration Lab at NPS Strengthens Calculus Foundations Through Personalized Mentorship, by SA Abreen Padeken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.