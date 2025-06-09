Iraq combat veteran turned Army Reserve Soldier receives honor at Chicago Cubs game

Photo By Staff Sgt. David Lietz | Sgt. 1st Class Robert Zalabak, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, receives an...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. David Lietz | Sgt. 1st Class Robert Zalabak, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, receives an honor from cheering baseball fans at Wrigley Field during the Chicago Cubs on field military recognition, June 12, 2025. Zalabak is a long time Chicago Cubs fan and served in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the U.S. Army Reserve in 2015. He’s currently the executive assistant to the 85th USARSC’s command group, based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz) see less | View Image Page

Lifelong Chicago Cubs fan Sgt. 1st Class Robert Zalabak, who is the executive assistant for the command group at the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, was honored, June 12, 2025, at Wrigley Field during a Military Salute at a Chicago Cubs home game.



Zalabak began his military service with the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from Hinsdale Central High School in 2001.



“I graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego as an infantryman 15 days before the 9-11 attacks,” said Zalabak, who grew up in Darien, Illinois. “Being a brand-new Marine, I was apprehensive and excited. In my mind this is why I joined,” said Zalabak. “By the time I deployed, I was as ready as I could be. I felt confident in my training.”



Zalabak deployed to Iraq on a combat tour from 2004 to 2005. He served about 15 miles south of Baghdad, in North Babil Province. An area known as the ‘triangle of death’. This region was known for intense combat and sectarian violence.



Zalabak was in 14 firefights and countless explosions that resulted in him receiving the Marine Corps Combat Action Ribbon.



“One of my fellow Marines on my fire team was killed in action,” said Zalabak. “I lost 14 Marines from my battalion in Iraq.”



He added that most firefights are over in five minutes or less.



“It’s the most intense five minutes of your life, said Zalabak.”



Zalabak was joined at the game by two lifelong friends, Eric Vanderploeg and Steve Monserud.



“I’ve known (Zalabak) since freshman year of college at the University of Iowa. I’ve been coming to Cubs games with Rob since we were in college. Being a Cubs fan has always been a cornerstone of our friendship,” said Vanderploeg.



To see his friend receiving this honor by the Cubs was a special moment for his friends.



“It’s a military salute. It’s always a very proud moment for me to see the Cubs continuously recognize and support our troops and those who served,” said Vanderploeg.



His friend, Steve, shared his thoughts on seeing a friend he’s known for 24 years receive the Cubs military recognition.



“I’m so happy for him to get the recognition here of all places. He’s always done the right thing. What he chooses to do for the country is amazing. It’s something that Rob would never ask for, but will remember for the rest of his life,” said Monserud.



Eric Friedman, a spectator and resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was equally pleased seeing Zalabak receive a military recognition.



“When people join the military, they don’t do it for the recognition but it’s nice to see them get it. My grandfather served in World War II in Army aviation,” said Friedman.



Following the Cubs military honoree recognition, Zalabak shared a recent achievement in his Army service.



“I was just picked up to attend (Warrant Officer Candidate School),” said Zalabak, who has served nearly 10 years in the Army Reserve. “It’s the closest to achieving a childhood dream of becoming an officer that was still available to me. I’m absolutely thrilled to be selected.”



His dream of becoming an officer started when he was in a commissioning program for the Marine Corps at the University of Iowa in 2002.



“I was officially enrolled in the program in February 2002. In the summer of 2002, I attended the first phase of Marine Corps Officer Candidate School at Quantico, Virginia,” said Zalabak. “The following summer (of 2003), I reported to the Marine Corps School of Infantry.”



In the fall of 2003, Zalabak received word that he was being mobilized and deployed to Iraq.



“I had to disenroll from the commissioning program to deploy, said Zalabak. “When I came back home from Iraq in 2005, I went through a period where I was questioning everything. I finished my time with the Marines and was honorably discharged.”



Then a meeting with a college friend led him to the U.S. Army Reserve.



“From 2009 to 2015, I was working at my civilian job and missed the military. I had made a friend at the University of Iowa who was in the Army Reserve. We had both served in Iraq. He referred me to an Army Reserve recruiter, and I came back into the Army Reserve in October 2015,” said Zalabak. “The Army Reserve offered me an opportunity and allowed me to regain purpose and direction in my life. For that I’m eternally grateful to the Army.”