Army & Air Force Exchange Service Benefit Delivers $295 Million in in Military Quality-of-Life Support

Courtesy Photo | What is red, blue, nearly 130 years old and gave back $295 million to critical...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | What is red, blue, nearly 130 years old and gave back $295 million to critical military Quality-of-Life programs in 2024? Full stop…it matters where you shop! see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The military community’s hard-earned Army & Air Force Exchange Service benefit paid off in 2024 as shoppers generated $295 million in dividends for vital Quality-of-Life programs. (https://flic.kr/p/2rbtdSp)



100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community. Every time service members, retirees, military families, Veterans, Department of Defense civilians and other authorized shoppers pick something up at the PX or BX, grab a meal at an Exchange restaurant or place an order through ShopMyExchange.com, they make a tangible contribution to our Nation’s military readiness and resiliency.



“With 956,000 active-duty troops—or 71%—living within 40 miles of an installation, the Exchange benefit makes a difference to Quality of Life for the military community,” Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull said. “Nearly 130 years after this benefit was established, the Exchange generated more than $490M in earnings resulting in nearly $300 million in funding for programs that directly affect military recruiting, readiness and lethality.”



The Exchange serves Army, Air Force and Space Force installations, as well as select Navy and Marine Corps locations. The following dividends were provided to the Services in 2024:



• Army: $161 million

• Air Force: $115 million

• Navy/Marine Corps: $19 million



About 60% of Exchange earnings go to the Services for Quality-of-Life programs, while the remainder improves the shopping experience, such as renovating stores, updating infrastructure and adding services, without creating additional financial burden for taxpayers. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has generated $15 billion in value for the military community.



The Exchange’s 2024 Mission Report (https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/home-v3/annual-reports/) details the Department of Defense largest retailer’s holistic support of the military community through more than a dozen lines of business. Operational highlights from 2024 included:



• Supporting 50 military exercises at the tip of the spear.

• Providing added convenience by opening more than 200 24/7 self-service stores at more than 90 installations.

• Installing 80 towers to augment cellular service, boosting connectivity.

• Launching a new and improved MILITARY STAR card, which is now accepted by most merchants on military installations.

• Adding more than 80 restaurants with better-for-you choices worldwide.



The Mission Report can be read on the Exchange’s online Community Hub at ShopMyExchange.com/community by selecting “Annual Report” from the “Company” tab dropdown.



Facebook-friendly version: What is red, blue, nearly 130 years old and gave back $295 million to critical military Quality-of-Life programs in 2024? Full stop…it matters where you shop! Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Yb



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Julie Mitchell, 214-312-3327 or mitchelljul@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange