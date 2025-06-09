Michigan Guard, Latvia Strengthen Readiness in Cross-continental Exchange

RIGA, Latvia—From May 31-June 14, 2025, the Michigan National Guard (MING) and the Latvian National Armed Forces (LNAF) reinforced their enduring partnership through a bilateral training exchange that spanned two continents, bolstering readiness and interoperability between NATO allies.



Soldiers from Michigan's 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, and 507th Engineer Battalion deployed to Latvia. At the same time, LNAF troops traveled to Michigan to train alongside their MING counterparts at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and Selfridge Air National Guard Base.



The exchange marks the latest chapter in Michigan and Latvia's long-standing commitment to the State Partnership Program, which has connected Michigan with Latvia since 1993. Over the past three decades, their partnership has grown from occasional exchanges into a robust program contributing directly to NATO's collective defense.



In Latvia, the 507th Engineer Battalion supported Exercise Selija Castle 25 at the Selija Military Range, contributing their technical expertise to construction and engineering tasks that enhanced the LNAF's training infrastructure. Engineers cleared and graded the terrain, supporting the construction of a staging area for vehicles and equipment. They plan to return in 2026 to continue the site's expansion.



"Our engineers now have a deeper understanding of the far-reaching impact of their service," said 1st Lt. Brock Crystal, Logistics Officer for the 507th Engineer Battalion. "The SPP is a unique opportunity for our soldiers to share tactics and engineer expertise on the ground in real-world missions."



The engineers' efforts are part of a multi-year project to develop the most capable training center in the Baltics, which, when complete, will include ranges purpose-built for the integration of joint live fire and maneuver.



Simultaneously, soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment trained alongside Latvian forces at Adazi and Aluksne, focusing on live fire exercises, maneuver drills, and trench warfare tactics. In Aluksne, MING soldiers received instruction on trench construction, defense, and clearing techniques from Latvian instructors whose typical training audience includes Ukrainians headed for the front lines. These skills are relevant given the widespread use and evolution of these tactics in Ukraine, particularly with the integration of drone technology.



"Our understanding of what tomorrow's fight might look like continues to evolve, especially with the proliferation of drones and their integration into trench warfare," said Capt. Joseph Enright, Operations Officer for the 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment. "The opportunity to work alongside our Latvian partners to prepare to address those threats is critical to our mutual success."



The LNAF received reciprocal engineer and infantry training from the Michigan Army National Guard in Michigan, with additional LNAF training on air traffic control and range operations from Michigan Army and Air National Guard units. Maj. Gen. Kaspars Pudāns, the Latvian Chief of Defense, also joined his soldiers in Michigan to observe part of the training.



During this training, the MING and LNAF also achieved a new level of multinational command and control between the two military organizations. From a low-profile command post in Camp Grayling, the multinational team tested a real-time common operating picture using SitaWare on a secured but unclassified network, which was transmitted back to Latvia through Starlink, all commercial-off-the-shelf technologies. This technology allowed leadership from the LNAF, the MING, and NATO's Multinational Division-North to monitor, communicate, and maintain situational awareness of Latvian forces training in Michigan and NATO forces engaged with MING units in Latvia. This integration highlights the growing capability of NATO partners to coordinate seamlessly across domains and borders using commercial-off-the-shelf solutions.



"The fact that our service members trained simultaneously in Michigan and Latvia allowed us to build tactical interoperability at the soldier level, exercise NATO's reception staging and onward movement process in Latvia and test a new communication capability that enabled Latvia and Michigan to share a digital common operating picture," said Maj. Catalin Bugan, State Partnership Program Director for the Michigan National Guard.



The bilateral exchange underscores the strategic value of the State Partnership Program, which facilitates long-term relationships between the U.S. National Guard units and partner nations worldwide. Michigan's enduring partnership with Latvia exemplifies how these partnerships can translate into operational readiness and interoperability on the battlefield.



"This partnership and training strengthen security and stability in the region," said Maj. John Wilkinson, Bilateral Affairs Officer to Latvia for the Michigan National Guard. "It also provides a physical deterrence necessary to counter threats to U.S. interests while honoring our international commitments."



With Latvia continuing to serve as a critical NATO ally in the Baltics, the Michigan National Guard's efforts in supporting Latvian readiness contribute directly to regional security. The June 2025 exchange reaffirmed the tactical readiness of the forces involved and the strategic bonds that undergird NATO's deterrence mission in Europe.

