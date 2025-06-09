Shaw Air Force Base hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board meeting

Shaw Air Force Base’s 20th Civil Engineering Squadron, with support from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC), hosted its annual Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) at Cherryvale Elementary School on June 2.



The RAB serves as public forum where members of the community can learn about and discuss the ongoing environmental restoration efforts surrounding Shaw AFB. The meeting provided an opportunity for the restoration team to update the public on progress made over the past year, as well as highlight ongoing and upcoming initiatives. Community members were encouraged to ask questions and provide input.



Mr. Raymond Magby, deputy director for installation support, opened the meeting with remarks emphasizing the importance of community involvement in the restoration process. He expressed appreciation for the attendance and collaboration of local residents and partners, stressing that their participation has been vital to the success of the restoration program.



“We can’t do this alone,” Magby said. “Your input and cooperation at these meetings, and with the restoration program, are invaluable. So, tell and bring your neighbors along with you next year.”

During the meeting, the restoration team shared updates on the cleanup of legacy contaminants such chlorinated solvents and petroleum constituents and the Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) over the past year. The Shaw AFB continues to partner with the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services (SCDES) to conduct environmental investigations and remedial actions.



Currently, there are 20 legacy contamination cleanup sites with 18 in active remediation and two deferred until the base’s closure. Since the start of the restoration program in 1983, nearly $150 million has been invested in cleanup efforts. A major portion of this work is focused on Ground Water Treatment Plant (GWTP) #1, which has treated 4.4 billion gallons of groundwater and removed approximately 3800 pounds of contaminants since 1997.



Looking forward, the Air Force remains focused on optimizing cleanup strategies to reduce both costs and timelines while ensuring regulatory compliance through multi-year, performance-based cleanup contracts.

One of the Air Force’s primary environmental priorities is the continued investigation and cleanup of PFAS compounds. These substances, particularly perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), have been detected in local groundwater. PFAS compounds are widely used in industrial and consumer products for their resistance to heat, oil, stains, grease, and water. Military installations previously used firefighting foam containing PFAS compounds but have since switched to PFAS-free alternatives following the identification of contamination risks.



Over the past year, Shaw’s restoration program has made significant progress in addressing the PFAS impacts in local groundwater supplies. The efforts have focused on both immediate relief and long-term solutions to ensure safe drinking water for affected communities.

A key initiative has been the continued sampling of local drinking water wells and the mitigation of those affected by contamination. In the last year, the restoration program successfully connected 30 private properties with contaminated wells to the local municipal water system. In addition to these connections, the program will continue offering bottled water service and plans to install point-of-use filters at other impacted properties until a permanent long-term solution is fully in place.



On base, where PFAS impacts have been a significant concern, a dedicated PFAS filter was installed on one of the base’s drinking water wells. This advanced filtration system effectively removes PFAS contaminants, ensuring that the base’s water supply remains safe for its operations and personnel.

Perhaps the most impactful development in the past year is the completion of a state-of-the-art groundwater treatment plant. This facility is specifically designed to treat and mitigate PFAS in the groundwater, providing a long-term solution for the contamination affecting both the base and surrounding off-base properties.



“We’re proud to support Shaw Air Force Base and the local community in tackling environmental challenges,” said Christopher Wargo, AFCEC Remedial Project Manager. “Together, we’re making real progress toward cleaner water and a safer environment for the future.”



These combined efforts demonstrate the Department of Defense’s strong commitment to restoring water quality and ensuring that affected communities can rely on safe, clean water moving forward. Through continued collaboration with state and local partners, Shaw AFB is making significant strides in addressing legacy contamination and safeguarding the future health of its force and the Shaw-Sumter community.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2025 Date Posted: 06.17.2025 09:57 Story ID: 500793 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaw Air Force Base hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board meeting, by A1C Nyanda Walker-Potts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.