Sedona based Army recruit joins again after 21-year break.

Most middle-aged men are planning for retirement or shopping for a new sports car. The exciting parts of their lives may just be fond memories, but the body ailments that come with age are very real. None of these play a factor for 45-year-old Wylie McGraw of Sedona Arizona. This past February, McGraw enlisted in the United States Army with the goal of achieving one of the most challenging training pipelines in the military. To understand why a 45-year-old would dare to take on this adventure that less than 1% of the US population accept, you would have to know the person. McGraw, originally from Orange County California enlisted into the United States Army in 1998 soon after graduating from high school. He trained as an infantry mortarman and was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky. In his first six years, McGraw served in three major conflicts that included Kosovo, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He even managed to rack up almost 700 hours of flight time when he was assigned as a helicopter door gunner patrolling the skies of Iraq. In his short time in the military, he achieved a career full of experience and accolades.

In 2004, McGraw left the military to explore the civilian world as a student with various jobs to hold him over but found his true life calling as what he describes as a “performance accelerator”. McGraw has worked with professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, celebrities and what he calls his favorite clients, fellow veterans. His success stories describe helping his clients unlock their true potential, transforming their physical and mental health, reigniting their passion and motivation. McGraw generalizes what he does as demon slaying.

McGraw and his fiancé live in the beautiful City of Sedona Ariona. This town is surrounded by beautiful red rock buttes, pine forest and the mild climate makes it a prime destination for outdoor lifestyle. The city is also known for its vibrant arts and new age community, many visitors will agree that there is a special energy surrounding the town. This is what drew McGraw to live there.

McGraw states that he always had a longing for his military service that turned into a calling. In the summer of 2023, he explored the possibility of answering the call to service. He met with an Army Recruiter in North Phoenix and began the long application process that included searching for lost paperwork, applying for enlistment waivers and even having plates removed from his wrist. In February of 2025, McGraw was called to the recruiting station to sign his enlistment contract and perform the Oath of Enlistment. After a 21-year break and months of administrative requirements, McGraw was once again a Soldier.

This summer, he will report to Fort Leanard Wood Missouri for basic combat training and advanced individual training in the intelligence field. Upon completion, McGraw will accomplish a goal he set over 25 years ago, to attend the US Army Basic Airborne Course in Fort Benning Georgia. You may ask how a 45-year-old man may accomplish this demanding feat? McGraw states he has always been physically active but for the last two years he increased his training in preparation for this new but familiar adventure. He is both excited and nervous but ensures that his years in the human performance business and faith will guide him to success.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2025 Date Posted: 06.16.2025 22:28 Story ID: 500770 Location: SEDONA, ARIZONA, US Hometown: SEDONA, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sedona based Army recruit joins again after 21-year break., by Gabriel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.