Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sedona based Army recruit joins again after 21-year break.

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sedona based Army recruit joins again after 21-year break.

    SEDONA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Gabriel Betancourt 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    45 year old, Wylie McGraw of Sedona Arizona poses during an interview discussing his Army reenlistment after 21 year break in service.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 22:28
    Photo ID: 9117117
    VIRIN: 250613-D-WL684-8961
    Resolution: 4000x1848
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: SEDONA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sedona based Army recruit joins again after 21-year break., by Gabriel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sedona based Army recruit joins again after 21-year break.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download