    Blue Ridge Departs Guam Following Port Visit

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    06.17.2025

    Story by Lt. Victor Murkowski 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    APRA HARBOR, Guam – The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked 7th Fleet staff departed Guam following a scheduled port visit, June 14-17. This port visit marked the first time Blue Ridge has visited Guam since 2020.

    "Guam is a strategic hub for the U.S. Navy and serves an important role in ensuring peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," said Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of Blue Ridge. "It is an honor to visit this beautiful island, where our Sailors are always treated with such hospitality. I'd like to thank the people of Guam for welcoming our Blue Ridge and 7th Fleet teams."

    U.S. 7th Fleet staff, embarked aboard USS Blue Ridge, commands the world’s largest forward-deployed fleet with the primary mission of providing operational control and planning for its forces in the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans, while promoting regional stability and maritime security through engagements with allies and partners.

    While in port, Guam served as a short stop for Blue Ridge to replenish fuel and supplies.

    Blue Ridge departed Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, for a regularly scheduled patrol to the Indo-Pacific, April 3.

    The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities.

