APRA HARBOR, Guam (June 17, 2025) - U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) departs Naval Base Guam, June 17, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 23:50
|Photo ID:
|9117196
|VIRIN:
|250617-N-XP216-1210
|Resolution:
|5724x3816
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Blue Ridge departs Guam [Image 2 of 2], by SN Andres Fonts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Blue Ridge Departs Guam Following Port Visit
No keywords found.