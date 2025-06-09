USS Blue Ridge departs Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

APRA HARBOR, Guam (June 17, 2025) - U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) departs Naval Base Guam, June 17, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)