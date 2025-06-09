Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Blue Ridge departs Guam [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Blue Ridge departs Guam

    GUAM

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Seaman Andres Fonts 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (June 17, 2025) - U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) departs Naval Base Guam, June 17, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 23:50
    Photo ID: 9117196
    VIRIN: 250617-N-XP216-1210
    Resolution: 5724x3816
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Blue Ridge departs Guam [Image 2 of 2], by SN Andres Fonts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Blue Ridge departs Guam
    USS Blue Ridge departs Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Blue Ridge Departs Guam Following Port Visit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download