Agency shifts logistics strategy for readiness in unpredictable conditions

Photo By Nicholas Pilch | Defense Logistics Agency Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly delivers the keynote...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Pilch | Defense Logistics Agency Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly delivers the keynote address at the DLA Supply Chain Alliance Symposium and Exhibition at the Greater Richmond Convention Center June 12. The event is held annually in partnership with the National Defense Industry Association. Photo by Nicholas Pilch. see less | View Image Page

The Defense Logistics Agency is shifting its approach to supply chain readiness, the agency’s director said at the DLA Supply Chain Alliance Symposium and Exhibition at the Greater Richmond Convention Center June 12.



With today’s battlefield being more complex, dynamic and technologically advanced than ever before, the agency needs to rethink how it responds to emerging threats, DLA Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly said during his keynote address.



“The environment demands new ways of thinking, acting and operating. Our logistics frameworks must be agile, capable of sustaining forces under fire and resilient enough to withstand disruption from cyberattacks, physical strikes and supply chain disruptions,” he said.



DLA’s way forward is to shift away from “just-in-time” or “just-in-case” logistics to a “just enough” strategy to remain resilient and adaptable, Simerly said.



“The challenges we face, from contested logistics in operational theaters to disruptions across global supply networks, require us to rethink, reimagine and reinforce our partnerships to ensure warfighter readiness and mission success,” Simerly said.



“Just enough” is a logistics strategy that uses data and artificial intelligence for precise in-demand forecasting. It makes sure decentralized, secure and interoperable systems deliver the right supplies at the right place and at the right time, he said.



This approach also recognizes the operational risks of military supply chains and ensures forces can operate effectively, even in dynamic and unpredictable conditions, he said.



“This is more than a strategy; it’s the future of military readiness,” he said. “By embracing this paradigm shift, we fortify our ability to respond with agility, precision and strength, ensuring our forces remain ready, resilient and empowered in the most challenging environments.”



While the shift is an operational necessity, he said, it can’t be done alone. It requires a coordinated effort across the entire defense ecosystem.



“This partnership between industry and government is a strategic imperative,” Simerly said. “When we work together with clear objectives and unwavering trust, we ensure that the warfighter has what they need to defend our nation.”



He also emphasized the value of small businesses in this shift, noting that 40% of DLA’s $52 billion in obligations last fiscal year were awarded to small enterprises.



The DLA Supply Chain Alliance Symposium and Exhibition is held annually in partnership with the National Defense Industry Association. The event brings together industry and government partners to discuss current and future challenges to military readiness.



“When we say ‘supply chain alliance symposium,’ ‘alliance’ isn’t just the name of the event; it’s at the heart of everything we do. Today’s theme underscores a vital truth: partnerships are the key to strengthening our military’s readiness and lethality,” Simerly said.