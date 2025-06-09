CSAF and CMSAF Visit MacDill AFB

Photo By Senior Airman Zachary Foster | Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin delivers remarks during an all-call at...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Zachary Foster | Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin delivers remarks during an all-call at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 12, 2025. During their remarks, Gen. Allvin and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi discussed the future of Air Force operations, plans to build a more lethal force, and their dedication to Airmen development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster) see less | View Image Page

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi hosted an all-call for Airmen at MacDill Air Force Base, highlighting the base’s vital contributions to force readiness, talent development and global power projection.



"First of all, congratulations. You guys crushed the NORI! A lot goes into that from the wing level all the way down,” said Allvin, referencing the wing’s successful Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection. “When I go to Congress and talk about our safe, effective and reliable nuclear enterprise, that is validated by what you just did.”



Allvin commended the Airmen for their performance and resilience over the past year. He emphasized the importance of enabling success through mission-focused leadership, adapting to a rapidly evolving strategic landscape and fostering a culture that supports innovation and readiness. He also discussed integrating emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, enhancing human performance, and strengthening interoperability with allies and partners.



The session concluded with a Q&A segment, giving Airmen an opportunity to directly engage with senior leaders.



"It's great to be here in this very high-performing wing,” Allvin said in closing. “Continue to lead. As we evolve, we're going to need your continued commitment and agility of mind. Let’s keep moving our Air Force forward.”



The visit coincided with CORONA South, a bi-annual senior leadership conference that shapes the Department of the Air Force’s operational strategy and direction within the joint force.