CSAF, CMSAF address MacDill Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin delivers remarks during an all-call at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 12, 2025. During their remarks, Gen. Allvin and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi discussed the future of Air Force operations, plans to re-optimize force structures and their continued dedication to Airmen development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)