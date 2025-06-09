Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF, CMSAF address MacDill Airmen

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin delivers remarks during an all-call at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 12, 2025. During their remarks, Gen. Allvin and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi discussed the future of Air Force operations, plans to re-optimize force structures and their continued dedication to Airmen development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    TAGS

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force
    CSAF
    CMSAF
    MacDill
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    6th Air Refueling Wing

