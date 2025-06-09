USAG Benelux in Brussels Town Hall - June 12, 2025

Photo By Kristin Savage | Jeff Gliedman, U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux in Brussels Interim Deputy Garrison...... read more read more Photo By Kristin Savage | Jeff Gliedman, U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux in Brussels Interim Deputy Garrison manager, along with representatives from Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR), Directorate of Human Resources (DHR), Religious Services and the Brussels Army Health Clinic hosted a community Town Hall on June 12, 2025, at the Brussels Unit School at Sterrebeek Annex, Brussels. see less | View Image Page

Brussels, Belgium – Jeff Gliedman, U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux in Brussels Interim Deputy Garrison manager, along with representatives from Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR), Directorate of Human Resources (DHR), Religious Services and the Brussels Army Health Clinic hosted a community Town Hall on June 12, 2025, at the Brussels Unit School at Sterrebeek Annex, Brussels.



Gliedman began by reminding everyone that June is National Safety month and to enjoy their summer safely by not taking unnecessary risks. Whether you’re grilling, swimming or riding a bicycle, make sure proper safety measures are taken. August is Anti-terrorism Awareness month, remain vigilant while travelling, keep emergency contact numbers in your phone and if you see something suspicious, report it.



Gliedman discussed the next steps in the Brussels consolidation plan for Brussels Main. The Fitness Center will be moved to building one on Sterrebeek Annex by August or September. The area is larger and will allow for a greater range of equipment.



The hiring freeze remains in effect which is impacting the ability to hire appropriated funds employees; however, host nation and non-appropriated funds hiring are unaffected. Gliedman thanked the community for their patience as the garrison works to find solutions for vacancies.



Marcus Ufeanyui, Military Personnel Division (MPD) chief, announced Retiree Appreciation Day will take place at Brunssum on October 17 and at SHAPE on October 18. The event will provide information on benefits and entitlements for retirees and their dependents.



The upcoming passport rodeo has been cancelled for this quarter, there are no plans to reschedule at this time.



Ufeanyui emphasized the importance of out-processing properly. If you skip any steps or don’t out-process properly, it can cause challenges at your next duty station. If there are any doubts on what to do, don’t hesitate to reach out to MPD.



The MPD is responsible for DEERS enrollment, CAC and no-fee passport services, retirement services, casualty support and more. For questions about these services, contact Marcus.a.ufeanyui.civ@army.mil.



Lt. Col. Keith Barry Garcia, Brussels Army Health Clinic commander, encouraged parents to schedule school and sports physicals as soon as possible to avoid delays.



The clinic is starting a new initiative – Optometry Days. On July 18, August 8 and September 9, patients five years and older can schedule pediatric and adult eye exams. Services these days include glasses and contact lens evaluations, screening for macular degeneration and glaucoma, diabetic eye exams and dry eye treatments.



The Brussels Dental Clinic operations are reduced to two days per week until October, eligible patients are being accommodated at SHAPE.



Garcia offered safety tips on how to stay healthy while enjoying the summer weather. Heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can happen quickly as the weather gets hotter so, hydrate often. Wear a sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher and protect yourself from insect bites and stings. Have an emergency kit for you and your family and, when travelling, check the CDC website for travelers’ health information.



Abigail Alfred, Club Beyond director for Brussels, highlighted the religious programs and services available in Brussels. For more information, visit https://cbatbrussels.clubbeyond.org/



Stacy Perez, MWR director, highlighted the upcoming camps which include cheer, volleyball, archery, wrestling and summer camps for kids and teens. She also reminded parents to make sure they get sports physicals for their kids. Visit CYS on Sterrebeek Annex to learn more.



The Brussels library kicked off their summer reading program. Visit the library to learn more, say hello to Dan and play games.



For newcomers, visit Army Community Service (ACS) on Brussels Main so they can help you in-process and get acclimated to your new home.



MWR is hiring, visit USAjobs.gov to find available opportunities.



Gliedman opened it up for questions from the community.



Q1. For students without base access participating in Scouts, is it possible to get pre-approved access to the base so they don’t have to wait for the pass at the gate?

A1. Eligible members can request access for their visitors 30 days in advance and be placed on an access roster.



Q1. Are NATO ID cardholders able to access the installation?

A1. As of right now, NATO ID cardholders cannot access the installation. There will be a discussion in the near future to decide if this will change.



Gliedman closed out the Town Hall by thanking the panel members and participants and wishing everyone a wonderful summer. The next USAG Benelux in Brussels Town Hall will take place at NATO HQ on September 18. 2025.