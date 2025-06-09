Jeff Gliedman, U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux in Brussels Interim Deputy Garrison manager, along with representatives from Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR), Directorate of Human Resources (DHR), Religious Services and the Brussels Army Health Clinic hosted a community Town Hall on June 12, 2025, at the Brussels Unit School at Sterrebeek Annex, Brussels.
USAG Benelux in Brussels Town Hall - June 12, 2025
