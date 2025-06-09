Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Benelux in Brussels Town Hall - June 12, 2025

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Benelux in Brussels Town Hall - June 12, 2025

    BELGIUM

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Kristin Savage 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Jeff Gliedman, U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux in Brussels Interim Deputy Garrison manager, along with representatives from Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR), Directorate of Human Resources (DHR), Religious Services and the Brussels Army Health Clinic hosted a community Town Hall on June 12, 2025, at the Brussels Unit School at Sterrebeek Annex, Brussels.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 09:10
    Photo ID: 9114810
    VIRIN: 250612-A-HE813-7905
    Resolution: 800x640
    Size: 84.21 KB
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Benelux in Brussels Town Hall - June 12, 2025, by Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Benelux in Brussels Town Hall - June 12, 2025

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Town Hall
    Brussels
    USAG Benelux
    USAG Benelux in Brussels

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download