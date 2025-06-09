Marshall Center partners with Universität der Bundeswehr to host AI + Security salon

Photo By Karlheinz Wedhorn | Universität der Bundeswehr München Junior Professor Max Moll speaks to Marshall...... read more read more Photo By Karlheinz Wedhorn | Universität der Bundeswehr München Junior Professor Max Moll speaks to Marshall Center faculty and course participants during the artificial intelligence salon June 12. The event was held in collaboration with the university's AI/Machine Learning program and the Marshall Center’s AI Club. Participants examined how AI is already transforming modern deterrence, blurring civilian and military lines, and introducing new ethical dilemmas into defense operations. see less | View Image Page

On June 12, the Marshall Center hosted an Artificial Intelligence and Security salon that brought together faculty, security practitioners, and Ph.D. researchers for a focused discussion on the evolving intersection of artificial intelligence and global security.

Held in collaboration with the Universität der Bundeswehr München’s AI/Machine Learning program and the Marshall Center’s AI Club, the event created space for candid dialogue on the technical, ethical, and strategic dimensions of emerging technologies. Participants examined how AI is already transforming modern deterrence, blurring civilian and military lines, and introducing new ethical dilemmas into defense operations.

Serving as the event moderator and facilitator Sae Schatz, Ph.D., executive director of the Partnership for Peace Consortium, explained that the salon was designed to bring together a mix of practitioners and security experts from more than a dozen nations.

“To make it useful for people from so many different backgrounds, we created opportunities for open, semi-structured discussion and integrated "Ignite!" style five-minute talks,” she said. “We also intentionally designed the atmosphere to be a bit less formal than a course or conference, to break down barriers across professional silos.”

A key topic was the dual-use nature of many technologies, from satellites and encryption tools to drones and blockchain applications. Participants noted that while these tools support innovation and economic growth, they also create vulnerabilities when leveraged for malicious purposes. The session highlighted real-world examples, including the use of ransomware-as-a-service to target hospitals, commercial satellites with surveillance capability, and AI-driven battlefield automation.

The conversation also turned to the concept of disruption. Attendees discussed how Emerging and Disruptive Technologies (EDTs) can influence security decisions, such as resourcing and contingency planning, whether due to realistic technological threats or merely the appearance of them. Several speakers emphasized that disruption is not solely a matter of invention but of adoption, speed, and societal impact.

Throughout the afternoon, the group returned to the complex issue of ethics in AI. Topics included data transparency, algorithmic bias, and the risks of delegating critical decisions to autonomous systems. Some raised concerns that strategic reliance on AI may outpace the development of governance frameworks, especially in environments where attribution and accountability are difficult to enforce.

The salon was part of a broader Marshall Center effort to address the evolving challenges posed by EDTs, hybrid threats, and technological transformation. It also included participants from the Seminar on Irregular Warfare and Hybrid Threats, who contributed their operational perspectives to the discussion and engaged directly with researchers and technologists.

“One of the things I think we should be clear, here in the salon: It's about thinking, it's about ideas, and about exchanges,” said Rolf Wagner, Marshall Center German deputy director.

By providing a forum for cross-sector insight and practical reflection, the AI Salon underscored the urgency of building both technical fluency and ethical resilience into modern security strategies.

The AI Salon emphasized the need for agile thinking, ethical clarity, and whole-of-society engagement as artificial intelligence accelerates the pace of both innovation and instability. Its organizers hoped the salon would foster cross-disciplinary insight and reinforce the Marshall Center’s mission to prepare security leaders for an increasingly complex operational environment.

“Today's security landscape is characterized by hybrid threats, emerging technologies, such as AI, and the need for society-wide responses,” said Schatz. “Forums such as this AI salon help inform and mobilize us—collectively—towards shared resilience.”