US Army Pacific Honors the Army's 250th Birthay

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — The U.S. Army marked a historic milestone in 2025 as it celebrated its 250th birthday, and U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) led the way in the Pacific theater with a week of events designed to honor the past, inspire the present, and shape the future of the Army.





From June 8 to 14, USARPAC hosted Army Heritage Week. This public celebration offered a rare opportunity for civilians and service members to come together and commemorate two and a half centuries of Army service. The festivities showcased tradition, teamwork, and transformation – core elements of the Army ethos.





The week began with a nod to heritage and horsemanship. On Sunday, Army Polo returned to the historic Palm Circle at Fort Shafter. Families gathered under blue skies to watch the demonstration of the precision, athleticism, and camaraderie the sport has long fostered in military culture. The event honored the Army’s history of polo on the parade field to enhance riding skills, promote strategic thinking, and build team cohesion.





On June 9, Gen. Ronald P. Clark, Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific, kicked off the work week with more than 6,000 Soldiers at Schofield Barracks. In true Army fashion, Gen. Clark led a three-mile esprit de corps run, energizing the formation and setting the tone for the days ahead. “We are going to get the opportunity to showcase the lethality, modernization, togetherness, and the brotherhood and sisterhood of the United States Army. For everyone on this island and everyone in this region,” stated Clark as he addressed Soldiers ahead of the three-mile esprit de corps run.





The celebration continued with a Health and Wellness Fair back at Palm Circle. Open to Soldiers, Department of Defense employees, and their families. The event highlighted the Army’s growing commitment to holistic readiness, encompassing physical fitness, mental health, spiritual resilience, and social well-being. The Army acknowledges that to make it another 250 years, we need to take care of ourselves and our battle buddies in more ways than just being physically fit.





On June 12, USARPAC celebrated Army Community Day at Fort DeRussy in Honolulu. The event invited the public to engage with Soldiers and view static displays of military vehicles, aircraft, and weaponry. Gaining insight into Army life and career opportunities with hands-on exhibits and live demonstrations, attendees will get a firsthand look at the modern Army’s capabilities and its enduring mission to serve.





The Mano O Ke Koa Award Ceremony will be held at Fort DeRussy on the evening of June 12. With its rich military history, the award, which translates to "Spirit of the Warrior" in Hawaiian, highlights dedication and unwavering support for Soldiers, families, and the broader Army community in the Pacific.





On the evening of June 14, Clark hosted the Army Birthday Ball in Honolulu. The ball featured Retired U.S. Army Gen. Vincent K. Brooks as the keynote speaker. Brooks is renowned for his leadership in the Indo–Pacific region, as well as his focus on strategic deterrence and regional stability. The Army Ball offered an elegant evening to honor the legacy and future of the U.S. Army.





Throughout the year, the U.S. Army is honoring its 250–year legacy with events that recognize service, sacrifice, and the Army’s role in defending the American people. USARPAC’s celebration in the Pacific stood as a powerful reminder of the Army’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific theater.





As USARPAC continues to lead in the Indo-Pacific, its Soldiers are proud to carry the Army’s legacy forward — with strength, honor, and commitment to another 250 years of service.

