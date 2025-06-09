Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mana O Ke Koa [Image 4 of 4]

    Mana O Ke Koa

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    The 25th Infantry Division Nui Ha'a Koa demonstrates Ha'a at the Mana O Ke Koa “Spirit of the Warrior” civilian community service award ceremony on Fort DeRussy, Hawaii, on Jun. 12, 2025. The civilian community service award honors community leaders who have distinguished themselves by their support to Soldiers, their families, and the Army community in the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Shanae Sable Garrett)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 21:43
    Photo ID: 9111217
    VIRIN: 250612-A-TS350-1022
    Resolution: 6483x4324
    Size: 13.95 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    #Army250 #ManaOKeKoa

