The 25th Infantry Division Nui Ha'a Koa demonstrates Ha'a at the Mana O Ke Koa “Spirit of the Warrior” civilian community service award ceremony on Fort DeRussy, Hawaii, on Jun. 12, 2025. The civilian community service award honors community leaders who have distinguished themselves by their support to Soldiers, their families, and the Army community in the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Shanae Sable Garrett)