Whitmire Honors Decades of National Guard Service with Dedication Ceremony

WHITMIRE, S.C. – Former Soldiers and their families, along with community members and local officials, gathered on June 14, 2025, at the Whitmire Armory to honor its historic legacy and the citizen Soldiers who trained within its walls. The occasion marked the dedication of a commemorative plaque recognizing the generations of Soldiers who have passed through the Armory since 1961.

Construction of the Whitmire Armory began on March 22, 1960, and was completed on November 22. Built to replace the motor storage building originally constructed in 1949, the new facility was designed to support the evolving needs of the South Carolina National Guard. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Frank D. Pinckney, then adjutant general of South Carolina, described the facility as "the most modern building of its type" built to train the citizen Soldiers of Whitmire.

The building occupies approximately one acre of land and measures 135 feet by 120 feet. Inside, it featured a drill hall, classrooms, locker rooms, a kitchen, a supply room, administrative offices, and even a rifle range. The price tag for the Armory in 1960 was a total cost of $150,000, which is approximately over $1.5 million today.

"It is important to teach the next generation of the work the men who trained here accomplished," said U.S. Army Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Manuel E. Duckett. "It is important to remember where we come from and how we got to where we are today so our legacy can continue, and we are not a lost generation."

In 1961, Company C, 1st Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, consisted of 102 men. Today, U.S. Army Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Billy Rhodes from Clinton and Private 1st Class Billy Joe Tankersley from Greenwood are the only living representatives from the 1961 "Whitmire Guard" unit that once called the Whitmire Armory home.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Javier Yudice, commander of 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, was a guest speaker at the event and offered, "The 4-118th has a history and legacy of service." He said, "a legacy that originated from the original Whitmire unit."

Today's ceremony served as both a celebration of Whitmire and its Soldiers' enduring legacy and a tribute to those past and present who have contributed to the strength and readiness of the South Carolina National Guard.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell, adjutant general of South Carolina, reflected on his time as an officer in Whitmire, "This amory has seen the sharpest NCOs who shared a tradition of excellence. They enforced the standard and trained Soldiers never to accept anything less of themselves." he said, adding "The South Carolina National Guard is my family, but the 4-118th is my home."

As the plaque was unveiled, applause and quiet reverence filled the Armory. Veterans from 1961 and beyond exchanged stories and memories, bridging generations with shared pride.

"Just as Moses told the Israelites to obey God's commands, and as he reminded them of the miracles God had performed for them in Egypt, we too must share our wisdom with our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren," Duckett added.

The Whitmire Armory remains a symbol of service and sacrifice and today houses many of Whitmire's emergency responder services. The plaque, which was paid for by donations from previous Soldiers of the Whitmire units, will be placed outside the Armory, preserving the history of the men who trained there for generations to come.