National Guard provides crucial support for Army's 250th birthday celebration

More than 800 National Guard members were activated in support of the 250th Army Birthday Festival and Parade in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025. The Guard members, from the District of Columbia, Mississippi, West Virginia and Pennsylvania assisted various agencies with tasks including crowd management and traffic control, and played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

WASHINGTON — More than 800 National Guard members secured the nation's capital as the U.S. Army celebrated its 250th birthday. The Guard members, from the District of Columbia, Mississippi, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, assisted various agencies and played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of events.



“The Army National Guard is a unique and integral part of the Total Army,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (interim) of the DC National Guard. “Today, more than ever, we stand alongside the greatest Army in the world. Just as in the first line of the Army Song, let us all 'march along…with the Army of the free.’”



Guard members supported U.S. Park Police with crowd management; assisted the U.S. Secret Service with queuing lines and crowd flow, and aided the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) with street-level crowd management at Metro stations and traffic control points.



“The National Guard plays a vital role in collaborating with local officials, which sets us apart,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. David Schonberg, commander of the 113th Wing Force Support Squadron, DC Air National Guard. “It is a fundamental part of our mission that we truly value.”



The National Guard's presence helped ensure the event proceeded smoothly and safely before concluding with a concert and fireworks display.



The National Guardsmen played a critical role in ensuring the safety and success of the Army's 250th birthday celebrations.



“Since the first colonists arrived in America, our communities have always relied upon a select group within them to step forward and take up the common defense,” said U.S. Army Col. Lawrence Doane, commander of Joint Task Force-DC. “Since those First Musters, the National Guard has been an integral part of the defense of this country. That tradition is intertwined with the history of our Army and I’m proud to celebrate both today.”



With nearly 325,000 personnel comprising 39% of the Total Army Operational Forces, the Army National Guard’s role is indispensable in combat readiness, domestic operations (DOMOPS) and other forms of public support.



U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, senior enlisted leader to the commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard, emphasized the personal impact of military service.



“The Army allowed me to meet people from all walks of life, work with counterparts in different countries,” he said. “It has given me a profound sense of pride in this nation and our military.”



The celebration also coincides with the DC National Guard's 223rd birthday. Formed in 1802 by President Thomas Jefferson, the DC Guard has a unique status as the only National Guard unit reporting directly to the president. Throughout its history, the DC National Guard has played an instrumental role in protecting the nation’s capital. From the fields of France and the beaches of Normandy to the skies above the District on 9/11, the DC Guard has been committed to safeguarding the nation and its citizens.



“On this historic day, we honor the legacy and resilience of our soldiers and the nation,” Andonie said. “The unity and strength displayed is a testament to our commitment to defend and uphold the principles upon which our country was founded.”



Andonie noted that the U.S. Army, and by extension the National Guard, is an organization one year older than the nation it defends. He added that after eight grueling years of war, the Continental Army and the states’ militias defeated the armies of Great Britain and its allies. The DC Militia was created to protect the new nation’s capital and the government the Constitution created.



“From the newest recruit to the seasoned leader, Army Guard members are such an important part of the fabric of the Army,” said Smith. “Not only do we manage our military careers, but we also manage civilian careers, balancing both with dedication. We truly take pride in wearing the uniform and upholding the Constitution.”



The DC Guard’s 33rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team (WMD-CST) and the West Virginia National Guard’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High Yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package were also activated to ensure a safe and secure environment.



Additionally, four members of the DC National Guard’s 257th Army Band performed with the New York Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division Band in the parade, representing the National Guard at a special request.



“The DC National Guard stands proud, reflecting on our shared history and dedication to the mission,” Andonie said. “We are privileged to support this significant milestone, showcasing our unity and strength as part of the Total Army. Happy 250th to the U.S. Army!”



As the year-long celebrations continue, the National Guard remains ready to support the nation, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to service and security. Celebrating the Army's 250th birthday embodies dedication, unity and Warrior Ethos.