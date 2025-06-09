RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Soldiers, family members, and distinguished guests gathered at the March Air Reserve Base Parade Field on June 14, 2025, to witness the 304th Sustainment Brigade change of command ceremony, as Col. James G. Osowski relinquished command to Col. Leopold K. Karanikolas.



The ceremony was hosted by Brig. Gen. Earl C. Sparks IV, Commanding General of the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), with 1st Lt. Christopher M. Santi serving as the master of ceremony.



Subordinate units standing in formation included the 304th Special Troops Battalion, the 155th and 371st Combat Sustainment Support Battalions, the 420th Movement Control Battalion, the 380th Theater Movement Control Element, and the 606th Quartermaster Detachment.



Bouquets of flowers were presented to Col. Osowski’s wife, Deborah Gately, and daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Osowski Gately, in recognition of their support throughout his career. Command Sgt. Maj. Hawkins was also in attendance, along with many friends and colleagues who supported Osowski throughout his military journey.



Col. Osowski began his tenure with the 304th Sustainment Brigade in June 2021, serving as the brigade commander for four years. His leadership spanned a critical period that included large-scale training events, organizational development, and increased readiness across all subordinate units.



Activated on Sept. 16, 2007, the 304th Sustainment Brigade is headquartered at March Air Reserve Base. The brigade provides modular, expeditionary logistics capabilities to support combat and support operations worldwide. It continues the lineage of the now inactivated 304th Materiel Management Command previously located in West Los Angeles.



"Colonel Osowski has been stalwart, dedicated, and compassionate in leading this fine organization from day one," said Sparks. "He's helped guide the 304th through some of the 311th's most challenging decisions, always offering wise counsel."



Reflecting on their recent joint field exercise, Operation Mojave Falcon, Sparks shared, "There were moments when my military bearing was challenged, and Jim was right there with me, offering the words I needed to hear. When I had a vacancy for a deputy commander and asked him to join me one last time in the field, he accepted without hesitation—always ready to serve."



As he assumed command, Col. Karanikolas was recognized for his prior service with the brigade and his readiness to carry the unit forward. "The 304th has a great legacy, and Col. Karanikolas is the right leader to build on that foundation," Sparks said. "He is no stranger to the 304th or to the 311th family, and I know he’ll lead with strength and vision."



In his farewell remarks, Col. Osowski expressed deep gratitude to his family, colleagues, and Soldiers. "These last two years have by far been the best,” he said. “Field hygiene and MREs. It was awesome. Field time is where lifetime memories are made."



With more than 40 years of combined service in the U.S. Marine Corps, California Army National Guard, and Army Reserve, Osowski closed his command with pride and humility. “Thank you for the opportunity to lead you,” he told the Soldiers of the 304th.



To honor his continued service and support during Mojave Falcon, Sparks presented Osowski with the 311th Commander's Coin of Excellence.



The change of command ceremony highlighted the heritage and future of the 304th Sustainment Brigade, reinforcing the Army's values of duty, leadership, and continuity.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2025 Date Posted: 06.14.2025 23:37 Story ID: 500652 Location: US Web Views: 44 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. James G. Osowski relinquished command to Col. Leopold K. Karanikolas, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.