Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers, family members, and distinguished guests gathered at the March Air Reserve Base Parade Field today June 14, 2025, to witness the 304th Sustainment Brigade change of command ceremony, as Col. James G. Osowski relinquished command to Col. Leopold K. Karanikolas.

.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command)