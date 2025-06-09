Climb to Glory: Watertown Rededicates Monument, Celebrates Army’s 250th Birthday

Photo By Spc. Mariah Aguilar | Col. Matthew Myer, left, Fort Drum garrison commander, and Watertown Mayor Sarah V.C....... read more read more Photo By Spc. Mariah Aguilar | Col. Matthew Myer, left, Fort Drum garrison commander, and Watertown Mayor Sarah V.C. Pierce unveil the new Iraq Campaign plaque on the 10th Mountain Division monument during a rededication ceremony at Thompson Park in Watertown, New York, on June 14, 2025. The ceremony was held to mount the Iraq Campaign plaque and rededicate the monument in conjunction with celebrating the Army’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar) see less | View Image Page

WATERTOWN, New York (June 14, 2025) — North Country community members and friends gathered at Thompson Park on a sunny morning to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States Army and to rededicate the “Honor the Mountain” monument, which honors the 10th Mountain Division based at Fort Drum.

“This monument means a lot to Watertown,” said Watertown Mayor Sarah V.C. Pierce. “It shows how strong our bond is with Fort Drum and how much we respect the men and women who serve.”



The ceremony brought together local leaders, Army officials, veterans, and families from across the North Country. They stood near the monument as speeches were made and the Army’s birthday cake was cut with a ceremonial saber.



Colonel Matthew Meyer, Fort Drum garrison commander, spoke about what the monument and the day mean. “This shows how much the Army and Watertown are connected. We are part of the same community,” he said. “The Army has been around for 250 years, and the 10th Mountain Division has been part of that history for 80 years.”



Two special soldiers took part in the celebration. Private First Class Jeremiah Huff, Soldier of the year for Fort Drum, stood proudly with Mr. Hilton LeBeau, a World War II veteran who fought in Northern Italy and will soon turn 101 years old. Together, they helped cut the Army’s birthday cake.



“Hilton is living history,” said Meyer. “To have him here reminds us of the strength and courage of all who have served.” Former Watertown mayor Joe Butler Jr., now a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army, shared his thoughts. “The Army has protected our freedoms for 250 years,” he said. “It’s not just words on paper; our soldiers make those words real.”

State leaders also spoke, including Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, who told a touching story about a visit to Italy. “An elderly woman grabbed my arm and said, ‘American Army,’” he recalled. “They haven’t forgotten what our soldiers did there.”



The 10th Mountain Division’s long history includes tough mountain battles in Italy during World War II, peacekeeping in places like Haiti and Bosnia, and deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. “Wherever the Army goes, the 10th Mountain Division is usually the first to arrive,” said Meyer.



One side of the monument remains blank. “It faces the setting sun,” said one speaker. “It gives us hope that we won’t need to add another relief, that peace will hold.”

As the event came to a close, the message was clear: “We honor the past, we support the present, and we hope for a peaceful future,” said Mayor Pierce. “Climb to glory.”