Logistics, Language and Legacy: A Chief’s Role in BALTOPS

USTKE, Poland — For U.S. Navy Chief Logistics Specialist Alexander Laskowski, participation in Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2025 is more than just another multinational exercise. It’s a return to the soil where his journey began, and a chance to serve as a living bridge between two nations he calls home.

Born and raised in the small town of Leżajsk in southeastern Poland, Laskowski never imagined that his future would include a Navy uniform, let alone a role helping to coordinate one of the largest annual maritime exercises in the Baltic region. Now stationed in Naples, Italy, with Commander, Task Force 66, he’s back on Polish soil. This time, wearing anchors and carrying decades of experience on his sleeve.

“To be back in Poland as a U.S. Navy Chief is incredibly rewarding,” said Laskowski. “I get to use my language and cultural background to bring people together, whether it’s translating in a briefing or helping a young Sailor try pierogi for the first time.”



Laskowski’s path to the Navy wasn’t traditional. He immigrated to New York City at age 14 in 1997. Years later, while attending college, he realized that the classroom wasn’t the right fit and a Navy commercial on TV changed everything.

“It was completely spontaneous,” said Laskowski. “If I’d seen a Marine Corps ad that day, who knows where I’d be? But I walked into a Navy recruiting office, and the next thing I knew, I was headed to the USS Emory S. Land in Sardinia, Italy.”



Twenty-one years later, he’s come full circle back in Poland, but this time not as a visitor or immigrant. As a senior enlisted leader with expertise in both logistics and cross-cultural coordination, Laskowski is at the center of U.S.-Polish cooperation during BALTOPS 2025.

During BALTOPS, Laskowski does more than support logistics operations. He mentors junior Sailors, guides visiting American personnel through Polish customs, and even recommends what to eat.

“Sailors from Naples want to try something different than pasta,” said Laskowski. “I tell them where to find the best Polish food, how to say a few phrases, and how to enjoy the country like a local.”



His presence helps break down barriers between U.S. and Polish forces, both in communication and culture.

“When our Polish counterparts hear me speak their language, it puts them at ease,” Laskowski said. “It shows them that we’re here not just as partners, but as people.”



Laskowski thrives in fast-paced, open-ended assignments. At CTF 66 and previously at CTF 59, where he helped experiment with unmanned systems and artificial intelligence, he’s been given the freedom to innovate.



“There’s no playbook for some of this,” said Laskowski. “We’re solving problems on the fly, working with everyone from civilian contractors to foreign militaries. It’s what I love about this job.”



He also takes pride in mentoring personnel from all backgrounds—including civilian tech specialists from institutions like MIT, Harvard and USC. Helping them understand military structure and succeed in unfamiliar environments.

For Laskowski, returning to Poland with the U.S. Navy is more than a professional milestone. It’s personal. It’s emotional. And it’s deeply meaningful.

“When I joined the Navy, my mom thought I was crazy,” he said. “Now, 21 years later, I’m back in my home country wearing this uniform, helping two nations I care about work together. It’s one of the most rewarding experiences of my career.”



As BALTOPS 2025 continues to strengthen regional cooperation and maritime security, sailors like Chief Laskowski remind us that alliances are built not only on strategy and ships, but on shared values, personal connections, and the people who carry both across borders.

BALTOPS 25, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.

