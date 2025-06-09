91st Military Police Battalion Inactivation Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | 91st Military Police Battalion Leadership case their Battalion Colors during the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 91st Military Police Battalion Leadership case their Battalion Colors during the Battalion’s Inactivation Ceremony at Memorial Park on Fort Drum, New York, June 13, 2025. The unit was inactivated to restructure and modernize the U.S. Army’s fighting force as the military prepares for a future theater of war. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (June 13, 2025) – Soldiers with the 91st Military Police Battalion held their inactivation ceremony June 13, 2025 Fort Drum’s Memorial Park, New York.



The 91st Military Police Battalion was formed on June 8, 1945, and activated shortly after on June 13, 1945, in France. Following the end of World War II, the unit was inactivated on October 14, 1945, at Camp Claiborne, Louisiana. During the Korean and Vietnam wars, the battalion was reactivated and inactivated several times.



After several decades of inactivation, the battalion was reactivated on October 17, 2005, at Fort Drum, New York, serving as the command and control headquarters for the 511th and 543rd Military Police Companies.



While activated at Fort Drum, the battalion would go on to deploy to Afghanistan and Iraq multiple times, notably during the Abbey Gate attacks during the final days of the Global War on Terror.



The inactivation ceremony consisted of the casing of the battalion’s colors, as well as remarks from Col. Charcillea Schaefer, commander of the 16th Military Police Brigade and the Fort Bragg Director of Emergency Services, and Lt. Col. Richard Sposito, commander of the 91st Military Police Battalion.



The gathering held a sense of solemn pride as soldiers of the 91st MP Battalion reflected on what they’ve accomplished, and the lessons they will carry forward as they continue their careers.



“When the weather was bad, we were training; when there was a need, we were ready; your Mountain Guardians were always first to answer the call,” said Sposito.



Despite the unit’s inactivation, the battalion spent their final days making the most of their time training and ensuring soldiers were prepared for future endeavors.



“I feel very confident that the Soldiers who served in the Mountain Guardian Battalion will extend our legacy to whatever formation they go to, making wherever they are better, and making us proud,” Sposito said.



As the battalion concluded operations at Fort Drum, much of the formation, once 200 strong, had already moved on to their next assignments with only 11 Soldiers remaining. These changes come as the U.S. Army works to restructure with changing objectives; however, the Soldiers will carry on the legacy of the 91st Military Police Battalion and build on the proud history that connects all of its Soldiers, past and present, and answer their next call.