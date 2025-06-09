Local educational partnership legacy continues at Naval Hospital Jacksonville

Photo By Michael Campbell | 250610-N-FM959-1957 Jacksonville, FL. (June 10, 2025) Trumyah Corbitt, a student...... read more read more Photo By Michael Campbell | 250610-N-FM959-1957 Jacksonville, FL. (June 10, 2025) Trumyah Corbitt, a student participating in the Science, Service, Medicine and Mentoring (S2M2) program at Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville, runs through the Tactical Combat Casualty Care course. This is the 11th year for S2M2, which is an annual internship collaboration between Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts and NH Jacksonville. The internship exposes Navy Medicine to students that are thinking about pursuing a career in the Medical Field. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Campbell) see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. ─ For the 11th year, Naval Hospital Jacksonville hosted its annual Science, Service, Medicine and Mentoring (S2M2) internship at the hospital June 9-13 with 13 high school students from the Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts.



“S2M2 was a powerful week of mentorship and hands-on learning,” said HM2 Juan Vasquez, S2M2 lead. “This was a team effort that delivered an incredible experience and offered students a meaningful glimpse into the world of Navy Medicine.”



The goal of NH Jacksonville’s S2M2 program is to nurture high school students’ commitment to science and medicine in a welcoming and intellectually stimulating environment. The S2M2 partnership with Darnell-Cookman complements the school’s focus on equipping high-performing students with the skills to pursue advanced medical degrees.



“I didn’t know this experience would be so interactive,” said Oluwadamilare Adegoke, a rising 11th grader, with aspirations of being a surgeon. “I can go back and be the top of my class with all this new knowledge Iearned.”



In addition to clinical rotations through the operating suites, outpatient clinics, and inpatient units, students participated in hospital corpsman skills training and Tactical Combat Casualty Care’s (TCCC) obstacle course. They witnessed how Navy first responders conduct combat trauma care. Students also observed field medical necessities such as inserting IVs, and performed orthopedic procedures on artificial bone and joints.



“This is a real hands-on experience,” said Lakeisha Fleuriot, a rising 10th grader. “I liked getting down and dirty, doing all the hardcore stuff.”



This year featured new learning experiences from visiting the local Navy Entomology Center for Excellence, to learn about other career opportunities within Navy Medicine. The week wrapped up with a career fair with numerous staff from enlisted to officer speaking about their particular rate or specialty.



“Stay focused on your goal. I hope you all join the Navy. I wish I was in your seats,” said Capt. Shari Gentry, NH Jacksonville executive officer, during the final ceremony.



S2M2 was developed in 2004 by the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, and launched in 2010 at NH Jacksonville. It includes two activities each academic year: a kick-off event in the fall at Darnell-Cookman for about 100 students, and a week-long immersion program the next summer at NH Jacksonville for a select group. To date, the hospital has hosted nearly 100 Darnell-Cookman students at its summer internship and looks forward to working with future students.



“In my 17 years of service, I can honestly say this was one of the most rewarding experiences,” said HM2 Patrick Stokes. “These kids exceeded my expectations and if this is the future of Navy Medicine, we will be better for it.”



Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s priority, since its founding in 1941, is to heal the nation’s heroes and their families. The command is the Navy’s third largest medical treatment facility, comprised of a hospital and five branch health clinics across Florida and Georgia. Of its patient population (175,000 active and retired sailors, soldiers, Marines, airmen, guardsmen, and their families), about 54,000 are enrolled with a primary care manager and Medical Home Port team at one of its facilities. To find out more visit the command webpage at jacksonville.tricare.mil.