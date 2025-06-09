Swamp Fox weapons load crew takes first place at inaugural Air National Guard competition

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. (SD) Mark Morrell, the adjutant general of the South Dakota...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. (SD) Mark Morrell, the adjutant general of the South Dakota National Guard, recognizes members of the 169th Fighter Wing for earning first place during the inaugural Air National Guard Weapons Load Competition at Joe Foss Field, S.D., June 7, 2025. Events like this enhance proficiency and strengthen the operational capabilities of load crews across the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Madelynn Diede) see less | View Image Page

JOE FOSS FIELD, S.D. — The 169th Fighter Wing's weapons load crew earned the title of top team at the inaugural multi-unit Air National Guard weapons load competition hosted by the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota, on June 7, 2025. Load teams from South Dakota, Minnesota, Colorado, Arizona, and South Carolina participated.



Master Sgt. Patrick Cooley, the 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons standardization superintendent led the winning team, which included Tech. Sgt. Roger Espinosa, Staff Sgt. Adam Randles, and Airman 1st Class Carol Rooker, all assigned to the 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.



"Winning this competition is an incredible honor, not just for our team, but for the entire McEntire community," said Cooley. "We put in countless hours of preparation, and the teamwork displayed was exceptional."



The competition challenged teams to load munitions and perform time-sensitive tasks, emphasizing clear communication and efficiency.



“This win is a direct reflection of the dedication and expertise of our Airmen,” said Lt. Col. Michael Adams, the 169th AMXS commander. “Our team of highly skilled, maintenance professionals exemplify the highest standards of proficiency. Their performance highlights the rigorous training and commitment to excellence that are hallmarks of the 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.”



The Weapons Load Crew’s performance exemplified outstanding technical skills and pride. This achievement underscores the commitment of the 169th Fighter Wing, solidifying the South Carolina Air National Guard as a leader in technical proficiency and team cohesion.



"I am immensely proud of our weapons load crew,” said Col. Shaun Bowes, the 169th Fighter Wing commander. “Their victory on the flight line demonstrates the exceptional skill and teamwork that defines our Swamp Fox spirit. This achievement not only recognizes their individual talent but also underscores the strength and readiness of the entire 169th Fighter Wing, ensuring we are always prepared to answer the call."



Swamp Fox - Semper Primus