    114th Maintenance Group Hosts Weapons Load Competition

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    114th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. (SD) Mark Morrell, the adjutant general of the South Dakota National Guard, recognizes members of the 169th Fighter Wing for earning first place during the inaugural Air National Guard Weapons Load Competition at Joe Foss Field, S.D., June 7, 2025. Events like this enhance proficiency and strengthen the operational capabilities of load crews across the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Madelynn Diede)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 15:35
    Photo ID: 9110638
    VIRIN: 250607-F-F3865-1185
    Resolution: 5236x4189
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    Air National Guard
    Air Combat Command
    169th Fighter Wing
    Weapons Load Competition
    114th Fighter Wing
    Joe Foss Field

