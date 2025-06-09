114th Maintenance Group Hosts Weapons Load Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. (SD) Mark Morrell, the adjutant general of the South Dakota National Guard, recognizes members of the 169th Fighter Wing for earning first place during the inaugural Air National Guard Weapons Load Competition at Joe Foss Field, S.D., June 7, 2025. Events like this enhance proficiency and strengthen the operational capabilities of load crews across the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Madelynn Diede)