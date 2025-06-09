Brig. Gen. Brad Hinson: Sustaining the Army’s legacy at 250 years

Photo By Cameron Porter | George Palmer, the site director of the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite,...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | George Palmer, the site director of the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, and Brig. Gen. John ‘Brad’ Hinson, the commanding general of U.S. Army Sustainment Command, look at one of the M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks being stored at the Powidz APS-2 site. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – As the Army celebrates its 250th birthday, it reflects on a legacy of resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to national defense. Brig. Gen. John “Brad” Hinson, the 13th commanding general of U.S. Army Sustainment Command, embodies these principles through his leadership in sustainment operations, ensuring the warfighter remains ready for the challenges of the future.



Since its founding on June 14, 1775, the Army has depended on the expertise of its logistics professionals to equip and support the warfighter. From the Continental Army’s supply chains during the Revolutionary War to the landings at D-Day in World War II to the modern-day Army Prepositioned Stocks supporting global operations, these logistical efforts have been the backbone of military success.



Hinson’s leadership continues this tradition by deployment-focused sustainment capacity, ensuring Soldiers have the resources needed to fight and win the nation’s wars.



On June 12, he relinquished command of ASC, a pivotal organization responsible for ensuring the Army’s global logistics and readiness.



As the logistics arm of Army Materiel Command, ASC serves as the face to the field, ensuring Soldiers receive the supplies, equipment, and support they need—from the strategic level down to the tactical point of need.



“This is an elite organization that provides readiness for the entire Army,” said Hinson in his farewell speech. “ASC’s playing field is truly the entire world. If there is a crisis anywhere you can bet there is somebody from ASC that is there. This organization is really and truly the support operations brain center for Army Materiel Command, and really the support operations officer for the entire Army. We start at the strategic support area, and we have tentacles that reach down to the Soldiers in the foxholes. There is no other organization that can do that.”



Since assuming command last year, he has leveraged his extensive experience in support operations to enhance the Army’s ability to deploy, equip, and sustain forces worldwide. His next assignment will be as the commanding general of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky.



“He comes from a long and proud family history of service,” said Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, AMC deputy commanding general and acting commander. “A legacy instilled by his father’s 25 years in the Tennessee National Guard and carried on by eight of his nine uncles who also served. This commitment to something larger than himself is underscored by his uncle who made the ultimate sacrifice at the Battle of Monte Cassino in Italy during World War II.”



Hinson continued that history of service by commissioning into the Quartermaster Corps upon graduating from Northwestern State University in Louisiana in 1992.



His early assignments were typical of a young logistics officer. He honed his expertise first as a platoon leader with the 229th Forward Support Company at Fort Polk, Louisiana, and later as the executive officer at the Joint Readiness Training Center there. As he progressed in his career, Hinson served in a variety of combat service support positions—including brigade S4 (logistics), support operations officer, and battalion commander—refining his ability to manage complex sustainment operations.



As he moved into the middle of his career, Hinson was placed in leadership roles in special operations sustainment. He served as the commander of the 528th Special Operations Sustainment Brigade (Airborne) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. In June 2022, he was promoted to brigadier general and assumed command of the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command and also served as assistant commanding General - Sustainment, XVIII Airborne Corps. His deployments to Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan further solidified his reputation as a logistics innovator.



While these assignments were instrumental in his career, it was the 18 months he spent at AMC as the executive officer to both the deputy commanding general and the commanding general that most prepared him to lead ASC.



The experience gave him a front-row seat into the challenges of sustaining a modern Army and sharpened his understanding of how strategic-level sustainment decisions ripple down to the operational and tactical units.



“When I became a general officer, I wanted to go to three organizations. I wanted to command 3rd ESC.,” said Hinson. “I wanted to command 1st TSC, and I wanted to then command ASC. I did them backwards and that is OK.”



As the commanding general of ASC, Hinson oversaw an organization responsible for strategic logistics capabilities and materiel readiness. His leadership was pivotal in maintaining APS and supporting global sustainment missions by adapting logistics strategies to an ever-evolving battlefield.



“What I learned at ASC I will use when I am back in Kuwait or when I’m back in Iraq or wherever they are going to send 1st TSC,” Hinson said. “We are going to be ready because I know the reach back that we have back at Rock Island that can help me forward.”



One of the reasons for Hinson’s career success was his character, both as an individual and as a Soldier.



“(Command) demands a respectful transition, one built on a foundation of commitment, strong character, and exceptional competence, qualities that Brad Hinson exemplified throughout his entire command,” said Mohan during the relinquishment of command ceremony. “On a daily basis, Brad didn’t simply maintain the status quo. He proactively looked for ways to enhance readiness and improve efficiency in a challenging fiscal environment.”



While his assignments provided the background and experience to lead Soldiers, it is his leadership philosophy – rooted in sustainment excellence, adaptability, and Soldier-focused leadership, that truly defines him.



“He is all about people,” said Mohan. “Investing in people, fostering a professional workforce, driving training and development to set the stage for the future of the Army.”



As the Army commemorates its 250th birthday, Hinson’s work ensures the sustainment enterprise remains strong for the next generation of Soldiers. His leadership strengthens the Army’s capacity to mobilize, outfit, and maintain forces across the globe—just as it has done for two and a half centuries.