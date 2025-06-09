NAVFAC Southeast Awards $11M Contract for Base Operations Support Services

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $11 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity construction contract June 10 to GKG Contractors, LLC, Isabela, Puerto Rico, for base operations support services at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mid-South, Millington, Tennessee.



“At the heart of every efficient and effective military installation are its support services,” said Lt. Cmdr. Celeste Renoewick, Public Works Department Mid-South public works officer. “These services are the foundation of mission success, ensuring the base operates with precision and safety to support our fleet, our fighters and our families.”



The contract reflects the Navy’s continued commitment to upgrading not only its facilities, but also the quality of life of its warfighters and support personnel. Work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, base operations support services to include facility management, facility investment, custodial, pest control, integrated solid waste management, grounds maintenance and landscaping, pavement clearance, utilities management, electrical, wastewater, water, base support vehicles and equipment, and environmental at NSA Mid-South.



The contract was competitively procured through the SAM.gov website, with three offers received. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and four option periods, is $55.4 million.



Work will be performed Millington, Tennessee, and is expected to be completed by September 2026.



About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides planning, design, construction, contracting, environmental services, public works, real estate and facility maintenance for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Space Force and other federal agencies across the Southeast. Its area of responsibility covers installations from Charleston, South Carolina, to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extends south to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



About Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mid-South



NSA Mid-South, located in Millington, Tennessee, serves as the Navy’s Human Resources Center of Excellence. Headquartered onboard NSA Mid-South are Navy Personnel Command, Navy Recruiting Command, the Navy Manpower Analysis Center, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Finance Center. More than 7,500 military, civilian and contract personnel are assigned/work on base.

