Continuing the mission: Honoring military veterans in law enforcement

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tim Marriner, 316th Security Forces Squadron commander, speaks...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tim Marriner, 316th Security Forces Squadron commander, speaks at the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Military Service Appreciation Luncheon, May 22, 2025. The annual event celebrated military veterans and current service members as part of Military Appreciation Month. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

In the Air Force, we often talk about our mission, our capabilities, and our global impact. But today I want to focus on something at the very core: our values.



Recently, I had the distinct honor of attending Prince George’s County Police Department’s Military Service Appreciation Luncheon. As someone who has had the privilege of serving in the United States Air Force for almost two decades, and as a proud graduate of the FBI National Academy, Session 288 — I was humbled to stand among fellow public servants who know that service is more than a job; it’s a calling.

When I think about the connective thread between military service and law enforcement, I always come back to one thing: values. Whether you wear a uniform with chevrons, bars or a badge, what sustains you isn’t the authority you carry, it’s the values you uphold.



In the Air Force, we live by three core values: integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do. These aren't just slogans on a wall, they're a compass, especially in the most challenging moments.

The Prince George’s County Police Department lives by a robust set of values too: PRIDE--professionalism, respect, integrity, dedication and excellence. It’s no coincidence that these principles mirror our military ethos. These are the foundations of public trust. They guide us when decisions are hard, when sacrifices are great, and when the work is thankless but essential.



While at the FBI National Academy, I had the chance to train with law enforcement leaders from around the world; men and women who brought with them stories of courage, challenge and sacrifice. Among them were two officers from Prince George’s County who represented their department with distinction. I watched how they carried themselves, not just with competence, but with humility, curiosity and an unwavering sense of mission. It reminded me that service isn’t bound by branch or department; it’s a shared language spoken by those who choose to stand in the gap.



At the academy, we learned about leadership, resilience and the evolving nature of our professions. But the most powerful lessons weren't taught in lecture halls — they came in conversations between peers, from hearing how different agencies approach the same universal truths: how to protect without prejudice, lead with compassion and serve with honor.

One of the greatest gifts of service, whether in a squadron, a precinct or a patrol car, is that it brings you face to face with the best in people. I've seen young airmen rise to unimaginable challenges. I've seen officers in this community go beyond the call of duty and not for recognition, but because it was the right thing to do. In every case, those actions were rooted in values.



But let's be honest — service also demands much. It demands long hours, missed holidays and difficult goodbyes. It asks us to make peace with uncertainty, to carry burdens that others can't always see. Yet, despite it all, we continue because we believe in something greater than ourselves.

It’s why so many veterans find continued purpose in law enforcement. Their commitment to duty bridges two worlds and strengthens both. Whether you wore camouflage or blue, you are a living testament that the transition from military to civilian service isn't an end; it's a continuation of purpose.



As leaders, whether formal or informal, we must remember that our influence isn't defined by our rank but by how we show up for others, how we live out the values we expect of those around us, and how we invest in those who will follow in our footsteps. That’s how legacies are built, not in words, but in actions repeated day after day.

To all the veterans, reservists, active-duty members and law enforcement professionals continuing to serve: thank you. Your courage and commitment elevate us all.



Let us continue to lead with integrity, serve with humility and pursue excellence; not for accolades, but for the communities and teammates who count on us.



Thank you! And may we all remain faithful to the values that define us.