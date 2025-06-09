U.S. Army celebrates 250th Birthday in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. – U.S. Army Recruiting Baton Rouge-Battalion celebrates the Army’s 250th Birthday with a 'Rock the Rowe' celebration June 12 in the Town Square at Perkins Rowe from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



“American Soldiers are our greatest and most valuable asset. They are the cornerstone of the Army and serve wherever needed,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas James, Baton Rouge Battalion Commander. “We will always answer when called and stay until our mission ends.”



This 250th birthday commemorates “This We’ll Defend” reflecting on the rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice, and dedication. From the Revolutionary War to present day missions, our Soldiers have consistently demonstrated their resolve to defend freedom at home and abroad. We also celebrate our local communities for their steadfast support of our Veterans, Soldiers, and families.





In Army tradition, the longest serving enlisted Solider, cuts the official Army Birthday cake with the youngest serving enlisted Solider. Local Future Soldiers will be sworn in as part of the ceremony.



“During the observance, we strive to increase awareness of the Army’s role and mission in support of our Nation,” said James. “Our job is to honor the past, while securing the future of our Nation.”



The celebration includes music by the School of Rock, the Explosive Ordnance Division team from Ft. Johnson demonstrating their robotic equipment, Active and Veteran support organizations, and more.



To schedule an interview with a Soldier or for more information, please reach out to our team at the contact information above.

