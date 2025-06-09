VX-23 “Salty Dogs” welcome Zilberman as newest commander

Col. Jay Zarra turned over command of the Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23 “Salty Dogs” to Cmdr. Eric Zilberman in an airborne ceremony over Naval Air Station Patuxent River, June 12, where Zarra piloted an F-35B Lightning and Zilberman flew an F/A-18F Super Hornet.



Naval Test Wing Atlantic Commodore Capt. Elizabeth Somerville presided over the event.



“I have the ultimate confidence in the leadership of this incredible command to deliver what is needed – both for the fight today and the fight in the future – all while continuing to position those that will be in our roles many years from now with what they are going to need in order to ensure that success in the future,” said Somerville.



Zilberman, previously VX-23’s chief test pilot, brings extensive experience to his new role. A native of Belmont, California, Zilberman is a decorated naval officer with a distinguished career in test and operational aviation.



“We will continue to ensure the Navy sails the seas from a position of strength by developing, testing, and evaluating the most advanced, carrier-based, fixed-wing aircraft to soar the skies,” said Zilberman.



In his time as commanding officer, Zarra led charge of the Navy’s largest developmental test squadron and increased the squadron’s execution rate by 20 percent across 1,700 sorties and 2,200 flight hours advancing capability and readiness for Navy and Marine Corps tactical aviation.



“The advances that happen by VX-23 would not be possible without the motivation of the people who see them through,” said Zarra.



Zarra added how working with the great Americans of the Naval Air Systems Command to deter the enemies of the United States was one of the best things about his time at VX-23.



Zarra moves on to the F-35 Joint Program Office in Crystal City, Virginia.



VX-23, a component of NTWL under the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), supports the research, development, test, and evaluation of fixed-wing tactical aircraft. The squadron is instrumental in providing aircraft, pilot assets, maintenance services, and safety oversight to advance naval aviation capabilities.



With facilities in Patuxent River; Lakehurst, New Jersey; and Orlando, Florida, NAWCAD advances capability and operational readiness for naval aviation.

