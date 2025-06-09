926th Wing Launches Culinary Training to Set New Standard Across AFRC

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Lorna Sipho | Tech. Sgt. Amari Holmes, 926th Sustainment Services Flight food operations manager,...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Lorna Sipho | Tech. Sgt. Amari Holmes, 926th Sustainment Services Flight food operations manager, provides supplemental culinary training to members of the 926th Sustainment Services Flight during a culinary training series conducted during June Unit Training Assembly at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 7, 2025. Holmes introduced the first course in a new culinary training series that goes beyond basic food preparation with a strategic purpose to train multi-capable Airmen and redefine excellence in food service operations across Air Force Reserve Command. (Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lorna Sipho) see less | View Image Page

The 926th Sustainment Services Flight has launched a new training initiative intended to set a new standard across Air Force Reserve Command. Tech. Sgt. Amari Holmes, 926th Sustainment Services Flight food operations manager, is leading the effort with the objective of redefining excellence in food service operations across the force.



Holmes introduced the first course in a new culinary training series that goes beyond basic food preparation. Its purpose is strategic, aiming to redefine excellence in food service operations across AFRC.



Members of the 926th Wing, including those outside the services career field, can attend specialized culinary courses during monthly unit training assemblies. Holmes said the series will provide supplementary training for food service Airmen, but for others, it will provide a creative experience that encourages innovative problem-solving and resourceful mission accomplishment. This initiative has the potential to set a precedent across AFRC by showcasing the power of inclusive, mission-driven training. 926th Force Support Squadron leadership hopes to see increased engagement from Airmen who may not have previously understood the scope and significance of services operations.



"Opening the culinary training series to all Airmen across the wing not only enhances technical proficiency but also promotes a deeper understanding of the services mission. It provides a hands-on opportunity to build appreciation for what goes into sustaining the force – feeding the fight, supporting morale and reinforcing readiness," said Senior Master Sgt. Antona Holland, 926th Sustainment Services Flight superintendent. "Additionally, it encourages cross-functional exposure and camaraderie, allowing Airmen to step outside their Air Force specialty code and gain valuable insight into another critical support function."



Course topics include knife skills, sauce preparation and food service best practices. With food safety as a core focus, Airmen receive instruction designed to reinforce responsible, hygienic food handling alongside practical kitchen skills.



"This includes exploring multiple approaches to achieving mission objectives, using the resources available at our home station and seamlessly integrating with other units to leverage combined capabilities," Holmes said. "By thinking creatively and collaborating effectively, we will demonstrate the power of a multi-capable force."



The ambitions of the services team are to reach beyond their own kitchen.



"To truly excel and set a new benchmark for services units across AFRC," Holmes explained, "We aim to exemplify what a truly multi-capable airman can achieve, demonstrating to AFRC the transformative potential of a well-trained, resourceful and integrated services team."



With leadership engagement and wing-wide participation on the horizon, the 926th Sustainment Services Flight is doing more than cooking meals – they’re preparing a force that’s ready to lead, serve and sustain at the highest level.



When asked about the vision for the program, Holland said, "The goal is to inspire others to adopt similar approaches – building momentum across the enterprise and attracting positive attention to the services career field as a whole. When we train differently, we create new lanes for growth, innovation and recognition."