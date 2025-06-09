New USO Center opens aboard Theodore Roosevelt

Photo By Seaman Gary Buckles | SAN DIEGO (June 11, 2025) U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Schrum, commanding officer of the...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Gary Buckles | SAN DIEGO (June 11, 2025) U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Schrum, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and United Service Organizations leadership and donors participate in a USO center ribbon cutting ceremony, June 11, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gary Buckles) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Command leadership aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and United Service Organizations (USO) representatives held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the newest USO center, June 11.

Theodore Roosevelt’s Commanding Officer Capt. Brian Schrum, Executive Officer Capt. Kyle Aduskevich and Command Master Chief Terrance Wright were joined in the ship’s chapel by USO’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Christopher Plamp, and USO donors Mr. and Mrs. John and Melinda Baum for the ribbon-cutting to mark the grand opening of the center aboard the carrier.

“As Theodore Roosevelt looks ahead to concluding our planned maintenance phase and preparing for upcoming workups and future deployments, we remain focused on mission readiness,” said Schrum. “This new USO center will provide further support to our Sailors who are charged with the responsibility of upholding our nation’s values and the American way of life.”

The new Theodore Roosevelt USO center features amenities such as televisions, gaming consoles, board games, privacy phone booths and snacks in a comfortable space for Sailors to recharge and connect with loved ones.

“The USO Afloat Centers are the perfect way to give back to the Navy exactly as we have been able to give back to the other branches,” said Plamp. “We want to provide for the most at-need Sailors, those who are on deployment. Being able to do that makes all the time and money worth it.”

The USO previously opened centers aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Nimitz (CVN 68), USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), USS George Washington (CVN 73), USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), the Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), and the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20).

Additionally, the USO recently began installing centers aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. In May, they opened a center aboard USS Bainbridge (DDG 96). Other destroyers receiving the USO centers include USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), USS Mahan (DDG 72) and USS Mitscher (DDG 57).

Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG), returned from a nine-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th fleet areas of operation as part of a routine deployment in support of global maritime security operations October 2024. The ship is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego undergoing routine maintenance and equipment upgrades during a Planned Incremental Availability.

