    Freedom Fest Gets Exclusive Army Asset Before its 250th B-day

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Story by Jonathan Holloway 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Baton Rouge

    COLUMBUS AFB, Miss. — Ahead of its 250th birthday, the U.S. Army’s Tactical Overwatch asset showcases, here, at the 2025 Freedom Fest, from 4 - 9 p.m., June 13.

    Sponsored by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM), the Tactical Overwatch asset offers hands-on engagement with cutting edge technology utilized in air defense units.

    The asset features five (5) stations that simulate the Directed Energy Mobile Short-Range Air Defense system, including Command and Control roles where users locate, track, assess and engage battlespace targets.

    “The Freedom Fest’s family element and the STEM component of the Tactical Overwatch asset will combine for a thrilling education and entertainment experience for all ages and backgrounds,” Capt. Markeya Williams, Tupelo Army Recruiting Company Commander, said.

    On site with participants, Army Recruiters will be available to discuss and help comprehend the full spectrum of STEM careers in the Army.

    “The Tactical Overwatch asset allows 11 people at once to complete a mission-based scenario,” Williams said. “It is our goal to educate each player, and those observing, about the Army and its use of advanced technology, found in STEM education.
    The event will be a full-circle moment as the Freedom Fest is one-day before the Army’s official birthday, June 14, 1775, and held on an Air Force base—a branch birthed from the U.S. Army itself.

    To coordinate an interview with uniformed, active-duty personnel please contact our office at the information above or (225) 316-0338.

