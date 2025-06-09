6th Ranger Training Battalion's Reptile Team: A unique educational asset within the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade

Fort Benning, Georgia— Within the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade, comprised of 4th Ranger Training Battalion at Fort Benning, 5th RTB (mountain phase) in Dahlonega, Georgia, and 6th RTB (swamp phase), on Camp James E. Rudder, Florida., a distinctive team operates that’s tasked with more than forging elite Soldiers. The 6th RTB is home to a one-of-a-kind unit within the Department of Defense: its very own reptile team. Staff Sgt. Julianne C. Jackson, a member of this unique team, recently shared insights into their vital mission.

Training and outreach

The reptile team, an integral part of Ranger Course swamp phase, plays a crucial part in the education of Ranger students and the local community. "The role of the reptile team basically is for educational purposes, not only for our Ranger students that come to Florida phase, but also for the community," explained Staff Sgt. Jackson.

For Ranger students navigating the challenging Florida terrain, the reptile team provides invaluable knowledge about the swimming, crawling, climbing creatures they might encounter. "Ranger students training in Florida learn about the snakes and reptiles common to the area, which they are particularly likely to encounter during the summer months," Jackson stated. The goal is to equip these future leaders with the ability to identify venomous and non-venomous species and to understand that these animals are not inherently aggressive.

The reptile team's impact extends beyond the military community through extensive public outreach. "We do school events mostly trying to show the community that conservation is very important," Jackson highlighted.

Reptile whispering

By showcasing their diverse collection, which includes non-venomous snakes like black racers and hognoses, venomous species such as eastern diamondbacks and coral snakes, and even invasive Burmese pythons and alligators, the reptile team fosters understanding and appreciation for Florida's diverse ecosystems. The Burmese python, held by Staff Sgt. Jackson during the interview, serves as a key example in educating the public about invasive species in the Everglades. Currently, the reptile team cares for around six alligators in addition to their snake collection.

Volunteers welcome

No prior experience is required to join the reptile team, but a high tolerance for creepy crawlies is. "We do a lot of in-house certification and in-house training with all of our animals," Jackson noted. They also collaborate with experts from Florida Fish and Wildlife, herpetologists, and zookeepers to ensure the team is proficient in safe handling techniques for both snakes and alligators. The team is comprised entirely of Ranger instructors who volunteer their time, demonstrating their dedication to this unique mission within 6th RTB and the broader ARTB.

The reptile house holds a significant place in the history of the swamp phase of the Ranger Course, dating back to the 1950s. "Our Ranger instructors for years and years have put on these reptile briefs for students. And it's something that a lot of students really remember," said Jackson. This enduring tradition underscores the importance and impact of the reptile team on generations of Rangers within the ARTB.

As the U.S. Army commemorates its 250th anniversary, the 6th RTB's reptile team stands as a testament to the innovative and multifaceted ways in which Soldiers contribute to both the mission and the broader community within the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade. This unique team, the only one of its kind in the entire Department of Defense, embodies the Army's commitment to education, conservation, and community engagement, making it a truly remarkable part of the force's rich history and the ARTB's legacy of excellence. The dedication of these Ranger instructors to this volunteer effort truly speaks volumes about their commitment to this special organization within the 6th RTB and the ARTB.

Rangers Lead The Way!

