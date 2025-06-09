Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th RTB Reptile Team

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Julianne C. Jackson, a Ranger instructor with the 6th Ranger Training Battalion, Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade, participates in a reptile demonstration to the public during the 5th Ranger Training Battalion’s open house event April 26, 2025, at Camp Frank D. Merrill in Dahlonega, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 11:51
    Photo ID: 9106274
    VIRIN: 250426-A-XP141-2106
    Resolution: 6640x4429
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    This work, 6th RTB Reptile Team, by CPT Stephanie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    6th Ranger Training Battalion's Reptile Team: A unique educational asset within the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade

    Ranger School
    Reptile team
    ARTB
    Ranger Course
    6th RTB

