6th RTB Reptile Team

Staff Sgt. Julianne C. Jackson, a Ranger instructor with the 6th Ranger Training Battalion, Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade, participates in a reptile demonstration to the public during the 5th Ranger Training Battalion’s open house event April 26, 2025, at Camp Frank D. Merrill in Dahlonega, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)