New NAWCAD commander vows to sharpen naval aviation’s edge

Photo By NAWCAD Visual Information | Rear Adm. Todd Evans (left) assumed command of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft...... read more read more Photo By NAWCAD Visual Information | Rear Adm. Todd Evans (left) assumed command of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division from Rear Adm. John Dougherty IV (right) during a change of command led by Vice Adm. Carl Chebi, commander of Naval Air Systems Command, at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md., June 11. Evans, a rotary test pilot and former commander of the Naval Sea Systems Command’s warfare centers, now heads naval aviation’s primary research and test organization. (U.S. Navy photo by Todd Frantom) see less | View Image Page

Rear Adm. Todd Evans took charge as commander of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), naval aviation’s research and test center, from Rear Adm. John Dougherty IV at Naval Air Station Patuxent River on June 11.



Commander of the Naval Air Systems Command Vice Adm. Carl Chebi presided over the change of command, where he emphasized NAWCAD’s role in advancing capability and readiness for naval aviation.



"The NAWCAD team is a driving force in advancing naval aviation’s readiness and technical superiority," said Chebi. "Its relentless pursuit of innovation delivers a decisive edge for our warfighters, and I’m confident Rear Adm. Evans will sharpen that edge, building on Rear Adm. Dougherty’s leadership."



Evans is a seasoned MH-53E Sea Dragon pilot, rotary tester, and acquisition program manager. The Colorado native previously led both of Naval Sea Systems Command’s warfare centers dedicated to research, development, test, and evaluation of the Navy’s surface ships, submarines, and their subsystems.



“We are in a great power competition, and the outcome of that competition depends on this team," said Evans. "NAWCAD's engineers, scientists, testers, and business professionals are the backbone of naval aviation, and it’s an honor to join them."



Dougherty, who led NAWCAD since August 2022, reflected on his tour and the command's commitment to warfighter readiness.



“NAWCAD’s strength lies in its people," said Dougherty. "Their collective efforts have propelled advancements in global operations worldwide – our warfighters are safer, better trained, and a more formidable fighting force because of them.”



Dougherty is a decorated F/A-18C Hornet pilot who took command of NAWCAD in 2022. The Pennsylvania native has managed multiple acquisition programs, including the Navy’s Next-Generation Air Dominance program.



NAWCAD’s military, civilian, and contract personnel operate test ranges, laboratories, and aircraft in support of test, evaluation, research, development, and sustainment for all Navy and Marine Corps aviation platforms. Based in Patuxent River, Maryland, NAWCAD also has major sites in St. Inigoes, Maryland; Lakehurst, New Jersey; and Orlando, Florida.