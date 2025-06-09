UPDATE: Republic Of Korea F-16 incident at Eielson AFB

An aircraft incident occurred with a Republic of Korea Air Force KF-16 Fighting Falcon, June 10 around 4:00 P.M. when it skidded into the grass infield during takeoff and two aircrew personnel ground ejected. The incident site is on base within the fence line of Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.



The 354th Fighter Wing and local emergency response teams quickly addressed the incident, extinguished a small fire, and transported the two personnel who ejected from the aircraft to Basset Army Community Hospital for assessment.



Emergency response personnel are taking all necessary precautions to limit any hazards to themselves, the base, and the local community.



"Our priority is the safety and well-being of all personnel involved in the aircraft incident,” said Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander. “We are in close communication with the ROKAF and are offering our full cooperation in the ongoing investigation. We deeply value our partnership with the ROKAF and will continue to work together to ensure the safety and security of our shared operations."



Local traffic is advised not to stop on Richardson Highway adjacent to Eielson AFB as this poses a safety risk and may impede recovery efforts. Additionally, Federal Law prohibits photography along this stretch of highway per USC 18 section 795.



Recovery operations are currently underway to support the investigation requirements and remediation efforts. As the incident is still under investigation, the 354th Fighter Wing will provide updates as they become available.



Updates on this incident can be found on Eielson’s official website at: https://www.eielson.af.mil/. For inquiries, media agencies can contact the 354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs office at (907) 377-2116 or via email at 354fw.pa.publicaffairs@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2025 Date Posted: 06.11.2025 Story ID: 500386 Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US