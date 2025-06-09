Ceremony recognizes former Sergeant Major of the Army and Army’s 250th Birthday

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright, Command Sergeant Major U.S. Army Mission and...... read more read more Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright, Command Sergeant Major U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command (left), Command Sgt. Maj. Deanna Carson, Commandant, Medical Non-Commissioned Officers Academy (center), and members of the Sergeant Major of the Army Leon L. Van Autreve Chapter, Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, pose for a group photo with the family of former Sergeant Major of the Army Leon L. Van Autreve at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Jun 10, 2025. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX - This year marks the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army 250th and special remembrance for the family former Sergeant Major of the Army Leon L. Van Autreve. The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, Medical Non-Commissioned Officers Academy, along with the SMA Leon L. Van Autreve Chapter, Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, honored Van Autreve during a retreat ceremony at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright, Command Sergeant Major U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command, had the honor of serving at the keynote speaker.



Van Autreve was the fourth sergeant major of the Army and a highly decorated soldier who participated in the invasion of Port Lyautey, Africa, and served in Vietnam. He joined the Army in 1941 from Delphos, Ohio, and retired in 1975 with 31 years of service. He passed away in March 2002. The Medical NCO Academy was renamed the Van Autreve Hall in September 2002, six months after Van Autreve's death, in honor of his contributions to MEDCoE and support to the academy's mission. Mrs. Rita Van Autreve, widow of former Sergeant Major of the Army, was actively engaged during her husband's career supporting Soldiers and their families, and she and her family continue their devotion to the Army, Fort Sam Houston, and the San Antonio military community.



In her remarks Bright highlighted Van Autreve's most lasting legacy, what we now know as the Non-commissioned Officer Professional Development System. “This system didn’t just build competent sergeants, it built a professional, adaptable, and ethical corps of leaders who would guide our Army into the modern age,” said Bright. “Because of his bold reforms, today’s NCOs are not simply the backbone of the Army, they are its conscience, its standard-bearers, and its front-line leaders in warfighting, combat readiness, and professional transformation.”



Van Autreve's grandson Ryan Shipkey spoke for his family and thanked them for the many years of support. He played an audio recording of the poem In Flanders Field recited by his grandmother who was not able to attend the ceremony. “They say by speaking their names and sharing their stories they never die,” said Shipkey. “For those that never met him I can promise my grandfather was every bit of the legend and soldier that you have heard. His legacy now lives on in today’s Army, especially for the NCOs he loved, leading from the front each and every day.”



This ceremony was one of many events honoring the Army’s 250th birthday. Shipkey noted the significance and how much they ceremony means for his family. “Thank you all. From myself, and the Van Autreve family, we are eternally grateful. Thank you for continuing this tradition. And most importantly, a very special happy 250th birthday to the greatest fighting force this world has ever known.”