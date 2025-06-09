Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ceremony recognizes former Sergeant Major of the Army and Army’s 250th Birthday

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Andy Watson, Supervisory Historian at the U.S. Army Medical Department Center of History and Heritage, elaborated on the career of Sergeant Major of the Army Leon L. Van Autreve at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Jun 10, 2025. The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, Medical Non-Commissioned Officers Academy, along with the SMA Leon L. Van Autreve Chapter, Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, hosted a ceremony honoring Van Autreve and the upcoming 250th Army Birthday.

    MICC, MEDCoE, Army History, Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, JBSA

