Ceremony recognizes former Sergeant Major of the Army and Army’s 250th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Andy Watson, Supervisory Historian at the U.S. Army Medical Department Center of History and Heritage, elaborated on the career of Sergeant Major of the Army Leon L. Van Autreve at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Jun 10, 2025. The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, Medical Non-Commissioned Officers Academy, along with the SMA Leon L. Van Autreve Chapter, Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, hosted a ceremony honoring Van Autreve and the upcoming 250th Army Birthday.