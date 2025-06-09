From Reading Dogs to North Carolina 4 Employment, Opportunity Expo Connects Fort Bragg Families to Resources

Courtesy Photo | A Military spouse engages with representatives from North Carolina 4 Employment. Fort...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Military spouse engages with representatives from North Carolina 4 Employment. Fort Bragg families recently gathered at the Corvias Foundation Opportunity Expo where they connected with an array of resources, including spouse employment support, school liaison services, Girl Scouts, and much more. see less | View Image Page

Event Hosted by Corvias Foundation Supported Military Families



Fort Bragg families recently gathered at the Corvias Foundation Opportunity Expo where they connected with an array of resources, including spouse employment support, school liaison services, Girl Scouts, and much more.



Amidst the sea of exhibit booths, snacks, and games, quietly sat Shiloh the reading dog.



Shiloh sat next to each child as they picked up a book to read. The pup followed along with their eyes on the book as the child began to read. When the child paused, Shiloh turned to face them and gave a nod of encouragement. “Go on, keep reading,” Shiloh seemed to say with that gesture. “You can do it!”



Supporting the aspirations of military families can take many shapes. Shiloh, a reading dog provided by Love on a Leash, was just one of them at the Opportunity Expo. The event was held on May 7 at the Iron Mike Conference Center at Fort Bragg and hosted by the Corvias Foundation at no charge to military families.



The Opportunity Expo was full of fun arts and crafts for all ages, lively educational demonstrations, and local connections to community resources.



That connection is crucial. Frequent moves and extended deployments inherent in military life can negatively impact military-connected children’s educational success. Additionally, military spouses experience unemployment and underemployment. The lack of a support network at new duty stations often leave military families unaware of available resources, exacerbating feelings of isolation and disconnection.



At the Opportunity Expo, this sense of connection and community came to life. For example, the Girl Scouts shared opportunities for leadership, learning, and fun. The American Red Cross presented a workshop on stress solutions to a full house while North Carolina 4 Military Employment (NC4ME) was a popular stop from both military spouses and service members thinking ahead about transitioning to civilian employment after military service.



“I want to thank Colonel K. Chad Mixon, the garrison commander of Fort Bragg, for attending. Colonel Mixon sent a strong message about making connections for families stationed at Fort Bragg. Corvias Foundation is so delighted to support that message with our programming, because it’s our mission too,” said Julie Allen, executive director of Corvias Foundation.



Allen added her thanks to exhibitors, noting, “We are so grateful to the nearly 20 local community partners who offer support to military families. Each partner does amazing things individually to support Fort Bragg families – and when we come together, we can do even more.”



Exhibiting organizations included the American Red Cross, Army Community Services, Army MWR – School Liaison Program, Armed Services YMCA, Association of Bragg Spouses, Child and Family Behavioral Health Services, College for North Carolina, Fayetteville State University: Office of College Access, Fayetteville State University: Military Affiliated and Veteran Student Resource Center, Fayetteville Tech High School Connections, Fayetteville Tech Military and Veteran's Program, Girl Scouts – Coastal Pines Service Unit and Fort Bragg Girl Scout Service Unit, Greater Fayetteville Blue Star Families, Love on a Leash, North Carolina 4 Military Employment, and the USO. Corvias team members based at Fort Bragg also attended the event.



About Corvias Foundation

Corvias Foundation empowers military families to achieve their educational and career goals. With its flagship program, Opportunity Hubs, the Foundation is connecting its community members with partners. The goal is to support educational achievements, create transformative connections, and prepare military-connected students for their life-enriching college and career decisions. Please visit CorviasFoundation.org to learn more.