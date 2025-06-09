From Reading Dogs to North Carolina 4 Employment, Opportunity Expo Connects Fort Bragg Families to Resources

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    A Military spouse engages with representatives from North Carolina 4 Employment.
    Fort Bragg families recently gathered at the Corvias Foundation Opportunity Expo where they connected with an array of resources, including spouse employment support, school liaison services, Girl Scouts, and much more.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 15:53
    Photo ID: 9104109
    VIRIN: 250611-A-IV289-2376
    Resolution: 1571x1218
    Size: 252.96 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Fort Bragg

