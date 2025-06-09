A Military spouse engages with representatives from North Carolina 4 Employment.
Fort Bragg families recently gathered at the Corvias Foundation Opportunity Expo where they connected with an array of resources, including spouse employment support, school liaison services, Girl Scouts, and much more.
From Reading Dogs to North Carolina 4 Employment, Opportunity Expo Connects Fort Bragg Families to Resources
