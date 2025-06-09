Standing Beside Survivors: A Call to Advocacy

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – When I signed up to become a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Volunteer Victim Advocate, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I only knew that I felt called to do something meaningful.

I remember the first time I heard about the SAPR program. I was deeply moved by the stories of survivors and the role advocates played in their recovery. While I’m still completing my certification, I already know this journey will shape me both personally and professionally

SAPR victim advocates stand on the front lines of support for survivors of sexual assault. We are trained to listen without judgment, maintain confidentiality, and connect survivors with the resources they need to begin healing. It’s a heavy but essential responsibility.

The training has been comprehensive and eye-opening. It’s helped me better understand trauma, resilience, and what it means to truly be present for someone in crisis. We’re taught how to respond to trauma, set healthy boundaries, and, most importantly, ensure every survivor feels seen, heard and supported.

It’s not just about learning what to say. It’s about developing the mindset, compassion and skills to be an effective advocate.

According to the Department of Defense’s most recent annual report on sexual assault in the military, more than 8,800 reports were made in fiscal year 2023. Behind every statistic is a person whose life was impacted; someone who deserves respect, care and support.

As advocates, we help empower survivors to understand and exercise their reporting options: restricted or unrestricted.

A restricted report allows access to essential services without involving the chain of command or triggering an official investigation. An unrestricted report includes command notification, opens the door for legal action and provides comprehensive support services.

The SAPR program is built on the power of choice. Every survivor deserves the right to determine what’s best for them.

I chose to become a VVA because I believe no one should have to go through something that painful alone. If I can be the steady hand that helps someone take the next step toward healing, then I’ve done something worthwhile.

If you’re considering becoming a volunteer advocate, know this: You will make a difference. Your presence could be the turning point in someone’s healing journey. If you have the heart to serve and the courage to listen, the SAPR program needs you.

Even if you’re not an advocate, every service member has a role to play. We can all support survivors by staying informed, listening without judgment and fostering a culture of dignity, respect and trust.

I haven’t responded to a call yet. But I know the day will come. And when it does, I’ll be ready. Not because I’ll have all the answers, but because I’ll have the training, the support of the SAPR team and the unwavering commitment to stand beside someone during one of the most difficult moments of their life.

To every survivor of sexual assault: I see you. I believe you. And I will continue to stand up and advocate for you. You are not alone.

