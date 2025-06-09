NAVFAC Washington’s PWD Patuxent River Advances Major Aircraft Development Facility with $10.8 Million Phase I Construction

PATUXENT RIVER, MD – The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington’s Public Works Department (PWD) Patuxent River has commenced Phase I Military Construction Navy P691 Aircraft Development and Maintenance Facility Outbuildings project at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.



The construction represents a critical step toward modernizing capabilities at the U.S. east coast alert base.



The $10.8 million Phase I initiative involves constructing three specialized pre-engineered metal buildings that will enable the demolition of aging facilities and clear the site for Phase II’s main aircraft hangar and 53,722 square yard parking apron.



“Phase I creates the foundation for this transformational project by relocating essential operations into modern, purpose-built facilities,” said Construction Manager Jason Kubischta. “These new buildings will directly enable the construction of our future aircraft hangar.”



The three facilities are a 4,116 square foot Air Operations Storage Facility, a 3,920 square foot Sonobuoy Storage Facility that features specialized lead-lined radio frequency shielding and Building 2980, a 5,409 square foot hazardous materials storage facility equipped with interior masonry fire barriers for enhanced safety.



“Upon completion, the new buildings will allow demolition of six existing structures currently occupying the future hangar and apron site,” Kubischta noted.



Construction is currently focused on substructure work and utility services, with the first pre-engineered metal building scheduled for erection by late June.



The project is being executed by Tuckman-Barbee Construction Company Inc., with design services provided by Pond/Michael Baker International Joint Venture. Utility installations are being handled through separate contracts with American States Utility Services and Southern Maryland Electrical Cooperative.



NAVFAC Washington plans, builds and maintains sustainable facilities and delivers best-value public works, utilities, transportation, environmental, real property, energy and facilities engineering and acquisition services to support Naval District Washington; Navy, Marine Corps and Joint Installations; and Federal activities throughout the National Capital Region.

