Concrete placement for the Air Operations Storage Facility strip footing, 4 June 25 (Photo Courtesy: Subcontractor Great Mills Trading Post)
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
This work, NAVFAC Washington’s PWD Patuxent River Advances Major Aircraft Development Facility with $10.8 Million Phase I Construction, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Washington’s PWD Patuxent River Advances Major Aircraft Development Facility with $10.8 Million Phase I Construction
