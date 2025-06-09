DLA Distribution Europe hosts customers, highlights support capabilities

Courtesy Photo | Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Europe leadership briefs logisticians from U.S....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Europe leadership briefs logisticians from U.S. Army Europe and Africa, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, 405th Army Field Support Brigade and the regional DLA Europe and Africa Command Team June 9 during a visit to showcase DLA Distribution Europe's support capabilities. The visit included a command brief, a tour of the Logistics Consolidation Center Europe and a tour of Army warehouses on Germersheim Army Depot. (DoD courtesy photo, released) see less | View Image Page

Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Europe hosted logisticians from U.S. Army Europe and Africa, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, 405th Army Field Support Brigade and the regional DLA Europe and Africa Command Team June 9, to showcase its support capabilities.



Army Lt. Col. Michael Zdrojesky, commander, DLA Distribution Europe, said the event was a valuable opportunity to connect with partners.



"It was a great opportunity to share with our partners the level of support DLA Distribution provides across the theater to Army elements," Zdrojesky said.



The visit included a command brief, a tour of the Logistics Consolidation Center Europe and a tour of Army warehouses on Germersheim Army Depot. DLA Distribution Europe leadership briefed visitors on the command's operations and facilities, explaining how DLA Distribution supports warfighters in theater.



The briefing also summarized Army billing requirements at DLA Distribution Europe in an effort to foster a shared understanding of the support provided to USAREUR-AF. DLA manages the Army's Theater Authorized Stockage List and serviceable excess material, providing support to Army customers in theater.



"We're operating in a challenging environment where we want to reduce costs and maintain readiness without incurring risk," Zdrojesky said. "We are utilizing data to help illuminate cost savings opportunities for our partners, providing them with options to meet their requirements."