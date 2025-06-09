Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Distribution Europe hosts customers, highlights support capabilities

    Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Europe leadership briefs logisticians from U.S

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Story by Dorie Heyer 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Europe hosted logisticians from U.S. Army Europe and Africa, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, 405th Army Field Support Brigade and the regional DLA Europe and Africa Command Team June 9, to showcase its support capabilities.

    Army Lt. Col. Michael Zdrojesky, commander, DLA Distribution Europe, said the event was a valuable opportunity to connect with partners.

    "It was a great opportunity to share with our partners the level of support DLA Distribution provides across the theater to Army elements," Zdrojesky said.

    The visit included a command brief, a tour of the Logistics Consolidation Center Europe and a tour of Army warehouses on Germersheim Army Depot. DLA Distribution Europe leadership briefed visitors on the command's operations and facilities, explaining how DLA Distribution supports warfighters in theater.

    The briefing also summarized Army billing requirements at DLA Distribution Europe in an effort to foster a shared understanding of the support provided to USAREUR-AF. DLA manages the Army's Theater Authorized Stockage List and serviceable excess material, providing support to Army customers in theater.

    "We're operating in a challenging environment where we want to reduce costs and maintain readiness without incurring risk," Zdrojesky said. "We are utilizing data to help illuminate cost savings opportunities for our partners, providing them with options to meet their requirements."

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 11:46
    Story ID: 500333
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
