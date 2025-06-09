Leadership Transition at Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Strengthens Global Readiness

Photo By Desmond Martin | 250609-O-NJ594-1019, Portsmouth, Virginia, (June 6, 2025) Capt. Darryl P. Arfsten,...... read more read more Photo By Desmond Martin | 250609-O-NJ594-1019, Portsmouth, Virginia, (June 6, 2025) Capt. Darryl P. Arfsten, commander of Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC), director of Defense Centers for Public Health Portsmouth (DCPH-P), addresses the audience after taking charge of the command during a change of command ceremony held on board Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, June 6, 2025. A change of command is a time-honored military tradition that signifies the formal transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability from one leader to another. (U.S. Navy photo by Desmond Martin) see less | View Image Page

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 6, 2025) – The Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) and Defense Centers for Public Health – Portsmouth (DCPH-P) marked a pivotal leadership transition as Capt. Darryl Arfsten assumed command from Capt. Marion Gregg during a time-honored change of command ceremony held aboard Hampton Roads—Portsmouth Annex, June 6.



The ceremony celebrated Gregg’s impactful tenure and welcomed Arfdten’s strategic leadership as the command continues its global mission to protect the health and readiness of the naval force.



In his remarks, Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, commander of Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), Director, Defense Health Network (DHN) Atlantic, who presided over the ceremony said, “Over the past two years Captain Gregg’s visionary leadership and relentless commitment to excellence has elevated the command’s global impact across the full spectrum of the military’s public health pipeline.”



During his time as commander, Gregg oversaw a force of more than 750 personnel across 10 subordinate units in 12 time zones. Under his direction NMCFHPC supported more than 40 global missions, including deployments to Africa, Indo-Pacific and Europe, which were all in response to high profile public health concerns.



According to Brown, Gregg also guided the Navy’s response to cancer studies, emerging infectious threats, and provided critical scientific guidance to congress and senior Navy leadership. Additionally, he spearheaded modernization efforts for the Forward Deployed Preventive Medicine Unit platform (FDPMU), ensuring it remain relevant with integrated capabilities for Distributed Maritime Operations.



Brown also welcomed Arfsten noting his previous leadership roles in health administration, expeditionary operations, and strategic health planning. His diverse career which includes overseeing teams in forward deployed environments and large-scale joint operations is essential for a command that operates across 12 time zones and supports every combatant command, sometimes simultaneously said Brown.



During the ceremony, guest speaker Mr. Oscar (Sean) Friendly, the deputy director for DHA shared some remarks from U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ed Dieser, director of DHA Public Health.



“Gregg is a companionate and caring leader with a focus on the mission but a heart for his team,” shared Friendly. “Anyone can hold the helm when the sea is calm. It takes a special person to hold the helm in rough seas. As one of my partners during the Department of Defense (DOD) transformation, he started his tenure through rough seas.”



During the ceremony Gregg was awarded the Legion of Merit and received farewell gifts from command staff.



Following the presentations Gregg took to the podium to deliver his remarks. “This command has saved lives,” said Gregg. “We have sustained deployed forces and safeguarded the health of our active-duty service members, civilians and families across the world. I could not be more proud about all we accomplished together.”



After completing his remarks, Gregg read his orders and relinquished the command to Capt. Arfsten. Gregg will transfer to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (COMUSNAVCENT) where he will serve as the Fifth Fleet Force Surgeon.



Navy and Marine Corps public health and preventive medicine teams play a critical role in protecting the health and readiness of deployed forces. Through expeditionary units such as the Forward Deployable Preventive Medicine Unit (FDPMU), and with support from Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Units (NEPMUs), these teams provide rapid, flexible, and scalable health protection capabilities. From identifying environmental and occupational health hazards to advising commanders on risk mitigation, their mission is to ensure operational forces remain medically ready and mission capable—anytime, anywhere.