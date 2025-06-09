Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Conducting Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is conducting maritime operations while underway in the South China Sea, June 11, 2025. These maritime security operations include flight operations with fixed and rotary wing aircraft, maritime strike exercises, and coordinated tactical training between surface and air units. Carrier operations in the South China Sea are part of the U.S. Navy's routine presence in the Indo-Pacific.



The operations include both day and night flight evolutions, These activities support maritime security, enhance interoperability with regional partners, and maintain the U.S. Navy’s ability to project power across the theater.



“We are here in the South China Sea to build proficiency while showcasing the carrier strike group’s ability to maintain warfighting advantage and execute flight operations supporting the full spectrum of operations,” said Rear Adm. Fred Goldhammer, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11. “We are doing more than ever to strengthen peace, stability, and deterrence across the Indo-Pacific, and the Nimitz Strike group will continue to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows.”



NIMCSG is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



For more information, please contact the USS Nimitz Public Affairs Officer at pao@cvn68.navy.mil.

