AFSBn-Poland participates in community event to help foster relationships with host nation

Courtesy Photo | A team from Army Field Support Battalion-Poland pose for a photo with local community members from Września, Poland, at the Września Rifleman's Brotherhood 100th Anniversary Celebration May 31, 2025. Since AFSBn-Poland officially activated last September in Powidz, Poland, they've placed great emphasis on fostering relationships with the host nation and local communities near their Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite. (Courtesy photo)

POWIDZ, Poland – Building friendships and fostering relationships with the host nation is critically important to mission success, and since Army Field Support Battalion-Poland officially activated last September in Powidz, Poland, they’ve placed great emphasis on doing just that.



The AFSBn-Poland team at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite has hosted groups of school children at their APS-2 worksite. They’ve provided briefings and tours of the worksite to local, regional and national leaders from Poland, both military and civic. They’ve attended local events, conducted joint activities, and fostered close friendships and ties with the people of Poland who support them as their host nation.



Most recently, AFSBn-Poland took part in a community event in Września, Poland. There, personnel from AFSBn-Poland – both military and civilian – and military police Soldiers from the 300th Military Police Company participated in a 100th anniversary celebration of the Września Rifleman’s Brotherhood.



Held at the Rifleman’s Brotherhood Historic Garden in Września May 31, 2025, AFSBn-Poland worked with the 300th MP Co. Soldiers who provided static displays of U.S. Army equipment for the community event. The team from AFSBn-Poland also attended ceremonial activities at the event and participated in a marksmanship competition where they were able to handle, fire and qualify with rifles belonging to their hosts from Września.



“Many of Battalion Poland’s members reside within the town of Września, which is only 20 or 25 minutes away from our worksite. Having the opportunity to attend and participate in this event was a wonderful way to meet and build relationships with our neighbors,” said Derek Adcock, AFSBn-Poland operations.





“The event was great. It wasn’t just about the riflemen’s association. It highlighted a lot of local community capabilities, and not just military. The local police, fire department and bomb squad were all there,” Adcock said. “To be the first U.S. unit to attend and participate in this event was great. There will be more events in the future, and we are looking forward to attending.”



At the event, the 300th MP Company had on display a Humvee, a mine-resistant ambush protected vehicle, and a couple of crew-served weapons, including the .50 caliber machine gun and Mk 19 40mm grenade launcher, Adcock said.



AFSBn-Poland is one of four battalions under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. AFSBn-Poland is charged with mission command of the Powidz APS-2 worksite, which is comprised of 650,000 square feet of humidity-controlled warehouse space and a vehicle maintenance facility as well as supporting facilities. The Powidz worksite houses and maintains a modernized Armored Brigade Combat Team’s worth of APS-2 equipment to include several dozen M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks and nearly 200 other armored combat vehicles, plus more.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.